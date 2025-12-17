Grace's Draper named to Kendrick-dominated 2A All-State rosters - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — The Kendrick Tigers continue to dominate 2A football. Proof of that dominance can be found in their perfect record, state championship, and now their representation in the All-State selections.

Twelve Tigers were named to the All-State teams, including 2A Player of the Year Nathan Tweit. Among the players earning the few remaining spots were three Grace Grizzlies, including senior Gavin Draper, who was named a Second-Teamer at both quarterback and defensive back.

Here are the complete 2025 2A All-State teams selections.

Note: The All-Idaho teams, compiled by the Idaho Statesman, are voted on by coaches from across the state.

Player of the Year: Nathan Tweit, Kendrick

Coach of the Year: Ty Koepp, Kendrick

First-Team

Offense

QB: Maddox Kirkland, Kendrick

RB: Tanner Clemenhagen, Kendrick

RB: Thomas Vargas, Valley

WR: Cade Silflow, Kendrick

WR: Everett Oatman, Kamiah

OL: Kolt Koepp, Kendrick

OL: Nathan Kimberling, Kendrick

OL: Peter Story, Logos

K: Finn McCool, Logos

Defense

DL: Nathan Kimberling, Kendrick

DL: Kolt Koepp, Kendrick

DL: Peter Story, Logos

LB: Orion Stewart, Kendrick

LB: Gideon Haney, Logos

LB: Chris Schumacher, Prairie

DB: Cade Silflow, Kendrick

DB: Ralli Roetciscoender, Kendrick

P: Juan Juarez, Glenns Ferry

Second-Team

Offense

QB: Gavin Draper, Grace

RB: Orion Stewart, Kendrick

RB: Ruger Ward, Raft River

WR: Baxter Covington, Logos

WR: Ralli Roetcisoender, Kendrick

OL: Jesse Christensen, Logos

OL: Adam Nelson, Hagerman

OL: Travis Hix, Kendrick

K: Bradley Schiele, Grace

Defense

DL: Adam Nelson, Hagerman

DL: Travis Hix, Kendrick

DL: Jacob Keck, Potlatch

LB: Chase Smith, Grace

LB: McCoy Jensen, Murtaugh

LB: Henry Thomas, Glenns Ferry

DB: Gavin Draper, Grace