Grace's Draper named to Kendrick-dominated 2A All-State rosters - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — The Kendrick Tigers continue to dominate 2A football. Proof of that dominance can be found in their perfect record, state championship, and now their representation in the All-State selections.
Twelve Tigers were named to the All-State teams, including 2A Player of the Year Nathan Tweit. Among the players earning the few remaining spots were three Grace Grizzlies, including senior Gavin Draper, who was named a Second-Teamer at both quarterback and defensive back.
Here are the complete 2025 2A All-State teams selections.
Note: The All-Idaho teams, compiled by the Idaho Statesman, are voted on by coaches from across the state.
Player of the Year: Nathan Tweit, Kendrick
Coach of the Year: Ty Koepp, Kendrick
First-Team
Offense
QB: Maddox Kirkland, Kendrick
RB: Tanner Clemenhagen, Kendrick
RB: Thomas Vargas, Valley
WR: Cade Silflow, Kendrick
WR: Everett Oatman, Kamiah
OL: Kolt Koepp, Kendrick
OL: Nathan Kimberling, Kendrick
OL: Peter Story, Logos
K: Finn McCool, Logos
Defense
DL: Nathan Kimberling, Kendrick
DL: Kolt Koepp, Kendrick
DL: Peter Story, Logos
LB: Orion Stewart, Kendrick
LB: Gideon Haney, Logos
LB: Chris Schumacher, Prairie
DB: Cade Silflow, Kendrick
DB: Ralli Roetciscoender, Kendrick
P: Juan Juarez, Glenns Ferry
Second-Team
Offense
QB: Gavin Draper, Grace
RB: Orion Stewart, Kendrick
RB: Ruger Ward, Raft River
WR: Baxter Covington, Logos
WR: Ralli Roetcisoender, Kendrick
OL: Jesse Christensen, Logos
OL: Adam Nelson, Hagerman
OL: Travis Hix, Kendrick
K: Bradley Schiele, Grace
Defense
DL: Adam Nelson, Hagerman
DL: Travis Hix, Kendrick
DL: Jacob Keck, Potlatch
LB: Chase Smith, Grace
LB: McCoy Jensen, Murtaugh
LB: Henry Thomas, Glenns Ferry
DB: Gavin Draper, Grace