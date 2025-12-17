 Grace's Draper named to Kendrick-dominated 2A All-State rosters - East Idaho News
Girls Basketball

Tue

Thunder Ridge

50

@Madison

51

Girls Basketball

Tue

North Fremont

29

@Firth

40

Girls Basketball

Tue

Skyline

57

@Idaho Falls

49

Girls Basketball

Tue

Preston

48

@Hillcrest

56

Girls Basketball

Tue

Soda Springs

42

@American Falls

21

Girls Basketball

Tue

Rigby

65

@Canyon Ridge

19

Girls Basketball

Tue

Century

35

@Bonneville

50

Girls Basketball

Tue

Shelley

42

@Blackfoot

68

all-state football

Grace’s Draper named to Kendrick-dominated 2A All-State rosters

  Published at
Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Grace football Gavin Draper
Grace High School senior Gavin Draper searches for an open receiver during the Grizzlies’ over Prairie in the 2A State football quarterfinals. Draper has been named a Second-Team All-State performer on both offense and defense. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

EASTERN IDAHO — The Kendrick Tigers continue to dominate 2A football. Proof of that dominance can be found in their perfect record, state championship, and now their representation in the All-State selections.

Twelve Tigers were named to the All-State teams, including 2A Player of the Year Nathan Tweit. Among the players earning the few remaining spots were three Grace Grizzlies, including senior Gavin Draper, who was named a Second-Teamer at both quarterback and defensive back.

Here are the complete 2025 2A All-State teams selections.

Note: The All-Idaho teams, compiled by the Idaho Statesman, are voted on by coaches from across the state.

Player of the Year: Nathan Tweit, Kendrick

Coach of the Year: Ty Koepp, Kendrick

First-Team

Offense
QB: Maddox Kirkland, Kendrick
RB: Tanner Clemenhagen, Kendrick
RB: Thomas Vargas, Valley
WR: Cade Silflow, Kendrick
WR: Everett Oatman, Kamiah
OL: Kolt Koepp, Kendrick
OL: Nathan Kimberling, Kendrick
OL: Peter Story, Logos
K: Finn McCool, Logos

Defense
DL: Nathan Kimberling, Kendrick
DL: Kolt Koepp, Kendrick
DL: Peter Story, Logos
LB: Orion Stewart, Kendrick
LB: Gideon Haney, Logos
LB: Chris Schumacher, Prairie
DB: Cade Silflow, Kendrick
DB: Ralli Roetciscoender, Kendrick
P: Juan Juarez, Glenns Ferry

Second-Team

Offense
QB: Gavin Draper, Grace
RB: Orion Stewart, Kendrick
RB: Ruger Ward, Raft River
WR: Baxter Covington, Logos
WR: Ralli Roetcisoender, Kendrick
OL: Jesse Christensen, Logos
OL: Adam Nelson, Hagerman
OL: Travis Hix, Kendrick
K: Bradley Schiele, Grace

Defense
DL: Adam Nelson, Hagerman
DL: Travis Hix, Kendrick
DL: Jacob Keck, Potlatch
LB: Chase Smith, Grace
LB: McCoy Jensen, Murtaugh
LB: Henry Thomas, Glenns Ferry
DB: Gavin Draper, Grace

sports logo Get more sports news here

SUBMIT A CORRECTION