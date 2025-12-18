Hillcrest dual-threat quarterback Tyson Sweetwood signs with Carroll College in Montana - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – The theme around Tyson Sweetwood’s signing ceremony Wednesday was that this is a kid that loves football.

“From when I could walk I always had a football in my hand,” Sweetwood said. “It’s pretty cool to be here today.”

The Hillcrest quarterback signed to play at Carroll College in Helena, Montana.

Sweetwood said there were other schools interested, but a visit to the Carroll campus in the summer sealed the deal.

“As the process went along, Carroll gave me an offer,” he said. “They were really vocal about it from the beginning, checking up and calling me almost every week.”

The 6-foot-5, 200 pound quarterback burst onto the recruiting radar after a stellar junior season in which he as named 5A Player of the Year and helped lead the Knights to a state title.

He proved himself to be one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the state and continued that success this past season, throwing for 18 touchdowns and rushing for 22 scores. He accounted for 3,390 yards this past season and helped lead Hillcrest back the state championship game.

Sweetwood was named to the 5A All-State first-team this week.

“When I was little, one of the first things I can remember is watching those guys on the TV and wanting to be one of those guys,” Sweetwood said of spending Saturdays watching college football. “I though those were the coolest guys ever.”

Former Highland High and BYU standout Taysom Hill was a role mode. Hill currently plays for the New Orleans Saints.

“Being from Idaho, I thought that was awesome and I wanted to be like him,” Sweetwood said.

Sweetwood said he plans to focus on pre-med studies and pursue orthodontistry.

“I’m just grateful for the opportunity to keep playing football,” he said.