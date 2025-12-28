 Idaho Falls siblings Rangi and Mahealani Grimes continue to dominate their events at state championships - East Idaho News
Boys and Girls Swimmers of the Year

Idaho Falls siblings Rangi and Mahealani Grimes continue to dominate their events at state championships

Allan Steele

Allan Steele, EastIdahoSports.com

Rangi and Mahealani Grimes helped lead Idaho Falls to team trophies at the state championships. | Courtesy photo.
Rangi and Mahealani Grimes helped lead Idaho Falls to team trophies at the state swimming championships. | Courtesy photo.
IDAHO FALLS – It’s a repeat performance for the Grimes siblings after another impressive performance at the 5A state swimming championships this past season.

The duo of Rangi and Mahealani Grimes helped lead the Tigers to runner-up boys and girls team trophies and added more individual hardware to earn East Idaho Sports Swimmers of the Year for a second straight season.

Coach Liz Grimes said it’s not really a rivalry between the siblings, who have been swimming competitively for years, but it’s nice to see the end result of the hard work during the high school season.

“They push each other to go to practice and work hard,” Liz Grimes said. “It’s more of a positive rivalry.”

Rangi, a sophomore, broke his own 5A state records in the 50 freestyle (21.44) and the 100 free (47.14). He also swam on the first-place 200 medley relay team.

Mahealani, a senior, won the 100 butterfly and the 100 backstroke for the second-straight year. She also swam on the 400 free relay and 200 medley relay team that finished first.

Both set personal-best marks in their races.

