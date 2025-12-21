Idaho State announces launch of 'Student-Athlete Success Fund' NIL efforts - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Idaho State University Athletics is proud to announce the creation of the Student-Athlete Success Fund, a new initiative designed to directly enhance the student-athlete experience and strengthen the competitiveness of Bengal Athletics. Modeled after leading national efforts in student-athlete support, this fund will empower Idaho State to attract, recruit, retain, and develop outstanding student-athletes across all sports while responding to the rapidly evolving landscape of collegiate athletics.

The Student-Athlete Success Fund provides donors, alumni, community supporters, and fans with a meaningful way to make an immediate impact on Bengal Athletics. Contributions will support critical priorities, such as direct financial support for eligible student-athletes, enhanced recruiting and retention efforts that elevate ISU’s ability to compete at the highest levels.

“Idaho State University is proud to introduce the Student-Athlete Success Fund as a new opportunity for individuals to make a direct impact on the future of our programs. The fund will strengthen player retention and attract top talent in the new era of collegiate sport, complementing other revenue-generation efforts,” said Pauline Thiros, Director of Athletics. “In the rev-share era, ISU is committed to supporting student-athletes in a manner that reflects our community and institutional values, responsibly and with purpose. To continue progressing within the Big Sky Conference, widely regarded as the premier conference in the country, this area must be prioritized and developed with the same intensity as academics and facilities. We have a large number of constituents who have expressed interest in supporting players directly and across programs. A gift to this fund allows that type of support, which is meaningful to student-athletes and donors alike.”

“The creation of the Student-Athlete Success Fund further signifies Idaho State University’s commitment to evolving with the times. Programs around the country that are competing for championships have embraced the opportunity to better support their student-athletes through revenue-sharing and NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness),” indicated Cody Hawkins, Head Football Coach. “If we hope to continue our climb in the Big Sky Conference — the best conference in America — we must attack and develop this area of our program just as we do academic performance and facility upgrades. It is absolutely vital for student-athlete recruitment and retention. We are grateful for everyone who shares this vision and who have helped bring it to light!”

“Our entire staff is excited about the announcement of the Student-Athlete Success Fund. At Idaho State University, the ability to generate funds for revenue-sharing purposes for our student-athletes isn’t just another fundraised dollar, it is an important investment in the future of our department,” shared Ryan Looney, Head Men’s Basketball Coach. “When we empower our programs to excel in this fashion, we are strengthening the experience we provide our student-athletes while showing our commitment to competing with the best of the best in the Big Sky Conference and beyond.”

Head Softball Coach Andrew Rich noted, “The creation of the Student-Athlete Success Fund is another step we are taking here at Idaho State University to drive towards more Big Sky Conference Championships. This is such an exciting time to be a Bengal and this new initiative will give our program — as well as our other teams — the ability to continue competing at the top of the conference and help us continue to competitively recruit the best of the best to come be Bengals in Pocatello.”

In addition to charitable support, the Student-Athlete Success Fund will also be complemented by revenue from a portion of proceeds from single-game and season tickets, game guarantees, and other creative streams.

As a whole, the launch of the Student-Athlete Success Fund marks a significant step forward for Idaho State University Athletics, reflecting a long-term commitment to building stronger programs, supporting student-athlete welfare, and creating a sustainable model for success in the current landscape of collegiate athletics.

Supporters who wish to contribute can make a tax-deductible gift to support the Student-Athlete Success Fund can do so by visiting this page, or by reaching out to Crew Keller, Senior Associate Athletic Director for Development and External Relations, via email (crewkeller@isu.edu) for more information.