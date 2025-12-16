 Kaia Kesler helped lead Hillcrest to the inaugural TitleOne Tip-Off Classic championship - East Idaho News
Athlete of the Week

Kaia Kesler helped lead Hillcrest to the inaugural TitleOne Tip-Off Classic championship

  Published at
Allan Steele

Allan Steele, EastIdahoSports.com

Hillcrest guard Kaia Kesler helped lead the Knights to a tournament title. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com
IDAHO FALLS – You’ve probably read this headline before.

‘Kesler helps lead Hillcrest basketball team to victory.’

And yes, there’s another Kesler sibling running up and down the court for the Knights’ basketball team.

This time it’s junior guard Kaia Kesler, who was key in Hillcrest’s TitleOne Tip-Off Classic tournament win.

The guard scored 14 points in the championship game win over Borah and added 20 in a win over Bishop Kelly. She also dropped 17 points in a win over Twin Falls as the Knights ran their win streak to five games overall.

“Kaia (Kesler) is kind of our motor, she makes us go,” coach Ryan Taylor told East Idaho Sports after the win over Twin Falls. “We’re not the same team without her on the court.”

There were a lot of contributors to Hillcrest’s tournament title this past weekend, but the East Idaho Sports Athlete of the Week honor goes to Kesler, who was, indeed, the motor that drove the Knights to victory.

