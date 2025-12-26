Madison's Walsh did it all for the Bobcats, now she'll join the Bengals - East Idaho News

REXBURG — In her four years at Madison High School, Mia Walsh was part of nearly as many state championships (3) as lost matches (6).

And while her senior season did not end the way the other three had — with a banner to raise — Walsh led her team in several categories, finishing among the state’s top individual players. Her 355 kills were tied for 18th-most in the state, leading the Bobcats. She was also second on the team in blocks (68), fourth in digs (259) and sixth in service aces (27).

In her final season at Madison, Walsh brought her balanced play night in and night out, helping her team to a 35-2 record, runner-up finish at state and East Idaho Sports volleyball Player of the Year.

Doing everything for her team, Walsh told EastIdahoSports.com, is something in which she took great pride.

“I just love doing everything,” she said. “I feel like I can contribute a lot more if I am able to play all six locations.”

Being that type of balanced player has the added bonus of allowing her to adjust her focus from things that are struggling. she has found that when her attacking is in a slump, if she focus on receiving and passing, it clears whatever mental block is hindering her attack — and vice versa.

Walsh has played volleyball since she was in fifth grade, and has always approached the game that way.

She has played basketball for even longer, she said, but volleyball has always been her No. 1 sports — “volleyball is just easier to love,” she said.

That is why, earlier this year, she signed a letter of intent to attend and play volleyball at Idaho State University.

She said she is “so excited” to join a program on the rise, and is ready to see how she can help the growth it is experiencing. Walsh joins teammate Aspen Boice in committing to the Bengals, where they will once again share a court with Nora Waddoups, who graduated from Madison last year before entering ISU and earning All-Conference tournament honors.

It makes sense that Walsh would decide to continue her education and volleyball career so close to home. As she explained, becoming part of a tight-knit volleyball community has been part of why she loves the game so much.

Sure, she said, winning at Madison was fun. But being able to play with people she considers her best friends meant just as much.

“It is great to win — I love to win — but it’s the people around me makes it so much more fun, fun to win,” she said.

Now, she will look to win and grow her volleyball community, stretching it from Rexburg to Pocatello, the ISU campus and Reed Gym, joining Waddoups, last year’s East Idaho Sports volleyball Player of the Year.