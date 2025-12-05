Mangum's 30-ball pushes Century past Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The Century Diamondbacks bounced back from a hard-fought loss Tuesday night with a Wednesday night home victory over the Idaho Falls Tigers.

Century (2-1, 0-0) was led by junior guard Justus Mangum, who scored a game-high 30 points, 16 of which coming in the first quarter. Troy Hafer paced the Tigers (1-1, 0-0) with 20 points.

Behind a 22-point first-quarter outburst, which included four 3-pointers from their star guard, Century jumped out to a quick 22-12 lead. The Tigers were never able to cut that deficit into single digits, as the Diamondbacks pulled away for a 65-45 win.

Both teams’ scoring leaders had the 3-ball working, with Mangum connecting on six triples and Hafer responding with five.

While Hafer was the only Tiger to finish the game in double-figure, Century big men Xenphon Flesishmann (14) and Luke Webb (12) helped Mangum’s effort in the win.

The Diamondbacks will get a day of rest Thursday, before they match up with the Blackfoot Broncos (0-0, 0-0) at Century Friday night.

Idaho Falls does not play again until Tuesday, when they host the Highland Rams (0-0, 0-0).