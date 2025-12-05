 Mangum's 30-ball pushes Century past Idaho Falls - East Idaho News
Girls Basketball

Wed

Salmon

26

@Leadore

49

Girls Basketball

Wed

Taylor's Crossing

44

@Clark County

18

Boys Basketball

Wed

Madison

55

@Hillcrest

53

Boys Basketball

Wed

Shelley

51

@Rigby

60

Boys Basketball

Wed

Idaho Falls

45

@Century

65

Boys Basketball

Wed

West Side

56

@Grace

50

Boys Basketball

Wed

Aberdeen

18

@North Fremont

58

Boys Basketball

Wed

Taylor's Crossing

82

@Clark County

27

Prep boys basketball

Mangum’s 30-ball pushes Century past Idaho Falls

Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Century boys basketball Justus Mangum
Century High School junior Justus Mangum drives to the hoop against Burley during the Diamondbacks’ loss to the Bobcats Tuesday night. Mangum scored 30 Wednesday night to help Century get back into the win column against Idaho Falls. Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com
POCATELLO — The Century Diamondbacks bounced back from a hard-fought loss Tuesday night with a Wednesday night home victory over the Idaho Falls Tigers.

Century (2-1, 0-0) was led by junior guard Justus Mangum, who scored a game-high 30 points, 16 of which coming in the first quarter. Troy Hafer paced the Tigers (1-1, 0-0) with 20 points.

Behind a 22-point first-quarter outburst, which included four 3-pointers from their star guard, Century jumped out to a quick 22-12 lead. The Tigers were never able to cut that deficit into single digits, as the Diamondbacks pulled away for a 65-45 win.

Both teams’ scoring leaders had the 3-ball working, with Mangum connecting on six triples and Hafer responding with five.

While Hafer was the only Tiger to finish the game in double-figure, Century big men Xenphon Flesishmann (14) and Luke Webb (12) helped Mangum’s effort in the win.

The Diamondbacks will get a day of rest Thursday, before they match up with the Blackfoot Broncos (0-0, 0-0) at Century Friday night.

Idaho Falls does not play again until Tuesday, when they host the Highland Rams (0-0, 0-0).

