 Part of 3 state championship, Sugar-Salem's Teichert goes out at the top of the top - East Idaho News
girls' soccer player of the year

Part of 3 state championship, Sugar-Salem’s Teichert goes out at the top of the top

Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Sugar-Salem girls soccer Kamryn Teichert scores on a PK
Sugar-Salem senior Kamryn Teichert scores on a penalty kick during the Diggers’ victory over Fruitland at this year’s state tournament. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com
SUGAR CITY — Senior Kamryn Teichert has been a generational player for the Sugar-Salem Diggers. Not only was she incredibly talented, but she was also the leader a coach would dream of, and a competitor with an unrivaled killer instinct.

Just ask her coach, Scott Terry.

Marked as the player to stop after being named the 4A All-State Player of the Year as a junior last year, Teichert still finished the season among the state’s scoring leaders.

“And she played the entire season through injuries,” Terry said. “She’s had, I think, three surgeries since the end of the season, just to try to get her body fixed.”

But, again, for all the physical tools and gifts, what the star senior did on the field was only part of what she brought to the three-time reigning state champs.

Teichert, Terry said, balanced her killer instinct and nose for the goal with an understanding of what her team needed at any given moment and how to fill that need. According to her coach, Teichert would often move herself around her team’s formation, playing other positions to aid the overall effectiveness of the Diggers.

“She’s just so well-rounded and willing to sacrifice, that it sets the tone for everyone on the team,” the coach said. “If she can do it, anybody can do it, and anybody has to do it because nobody has an excuse. She just really epitomizes leadership.”

A four-year starter, Teichert played center back her freshman and sophomore seasons. Had she been on the front line all four years, Terry said, she would likely hold countless school and state scoring records. As it is, she finished her senior season with 32 goals (in 18 games) and 16 assists.

But she has played her final game as a Digger.

Teichert has already signed to play at Casper College in Casper, Wyo.

“They’re getting a gem. Honestly, they are getting the best of the best, and I’m just excited to see where she can go,” Terry said, adding: “It’s hard for me to even think about what our team and what our program looks like without her.”

