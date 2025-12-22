Photo of the Week: Pick the pic that will top the East Idaho Sports Facebook group on Christmas morning - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — The Christmas break has arrived, meaning no Idaho high school sports for a while.

Among the pared-down schedule over the final weekend of action before the break, the Highland Rams beat the crosstown rival Pocatello Thunder inside a packed and rocking Highland High School gym. The Idaho State men’s basketball ball team also played its final game before Christmas, battling back against but eventually falling to the UC Davis Aggies.

Here are some of our favorite pictures from that action:

The packed Pocatello student section goes back and forth with the Highland Rams mascot. Poky and Highland students exchanged cheers and jeers all night, as the Rams and Thunder exchanged runs on the court. Highland, though, got the last laugh with a 64-56 win. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

Highland’s Colton Stucki blocks Pocatello’s Jordan Wilkinson at the rim during the second half of the Rams’ victory. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

Highland’s Cedric Mitchell connects on a layup through contact at the halftime buzzer, pulling the Rams within two points at the break. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

Highland’s Raphael Njoku with the and-one in the first half. Njoku finished with 11 points on the night, including a pair of 3-pointers. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

ISU’s Louis Bond hits a 3-pointer over the contest. Bond finished with a game-high 19 points off the bench. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com