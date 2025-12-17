Rockland's Permann named to All-State offense and defense, joined by four other local 1A players - East Idaho News

Rockland’s Permann named to All-State offense and defense, joined by four other local 1A playersPublished at | Updated at
EASTERN IDAHO — Junior Zach Permann led his Rockland Bulldogs in rushing yards (1390), rushing touchdowns (19), receiving yards (1043) and receiving touchdowns (12). He finished the season among the state’s eight-man leaders in all four categories, making him a shoo-in for an All-State selection as a running back.
He also led Rockland in tackles and interceptions, earning a Second-Team All-State nod as a linebacker.
Permann is joined by his teammate Ethan Munk, North Gem’s Hadyn Frandsen and Craig Yost, and Challis’ Teage Erickson as local 1A All-State selections.
Here are the complete 2025 1A All-State teams selections.
Note: The All-Idaho teams, compiled by the Idaho Statesman, are voted on by coaches from across the state.
Player of the Year: Stockton Sears, Carey
Coach of the Year: John Saili, Carey
First-Team
Offense
QB: Cooper Miller, Wallace
RB: Riley Davis, Salmon River
RB: Zachary Permann, Rockland
WR: Henry Larson, Wallace
TE: Gabriel Saili, Carey
OL: Gavin Long, Carey
OL: Remington Crowell, Council
OL: Wrangler Marcroft, Carey
K: Will Parke, Carey
Defense
DL: Gabriel Saili, Carey
DL: Reece Williams, Wallace
DL: Eli Noah, Tri-Valley
LB: Will Parke, Carey
LB: Marley Pearace, Wallace
LB: Owen Hatfield, Council
DB: Madden Perkes, Carey
DB: Chase Norman, Dietrich
P: Cadden Hathaway, Camas County
Second-Team
Offense
QB: Jace Waggoner, Tri-Valley
RB: Jon Denke, Coeur du Christ
RB: Jim Tucker, Council
WR: Greg Hayes, Coeur du Christ
WR: Noah Bollman, Genesee
OL: Mishka Rappp, Tri-Valley
OL: Wyatt Moura, Tri-Valley
OL: Hadyn Frandsen, North Gem
K: Chase Norman, Dietrich
Defense
DL: Ethan Munk, Rockland
DL: Remington Crowell, Council
DL: Tripp Bailey, Carey
LB: Jace Waggoner, Tri-Valley
LB: Craig Yost, North Gem
LB: Zachary Permann, Rockland
DB: Garrison Zielinski, Council
DB: Teage Erickson, Challis
P: Chase Norman, Dietrich