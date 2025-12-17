Rockland's Permann named to All-State offense and defense, joined by four other local 1A players - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — Junior Zach Permann led his Rockland Bulldogs in rushing yards (1390), rushing touchdowns (19), receiving yards (1043) and receiving touchdowns (12). He finished the season among the state’s eight-man leaders in all four categories, making him a shoo-in for an All-State selection as a running back.

He also led Rockland in tackles and interceptions, earning a Second-Team All-State nod as a linebacker.

Permann is joined by his teammate Ethan Munk, North Gem’s Hadyn Frandsen and Craig Yost, and Challis’ Teage Erickson as local 1A All-State selections.

Here are the complete 2025 1A All-State teams selections.

Note: The All-Idaho teams, compiled by the Idaho Statesman, are voted on by coaches from across the state.

Player of the Year: Stockton Sears, Carey

Coach of the Year: John Saili, Carey

First-Team

Offense

QB: Cooper Miller, Wallace

RB: Riley Davis, Salmon River

RB: Zachary Permann, Rockland

WR: Henry Larson, Wallace

TE: Gabriel Saili, Carey

OL: Gavin Long, Carey

OL: Remington Crowell, Council

OL: Wrangler Marcroft, Carey

K: Will Parke, Carey

Defense

DL: Gabriel Saili, Carey

DL: Reece Williams, Wallace

DL: Eli Noah, Tri-Valley

LB: Will Parke, Carey

LB: Marley Pearace, Wallace

LB: Owen Hatfield, Council

DB: Madden Perkes, Carey

DB: Chase Norman, Dietrich

P: Cadden Hathaway, Camas County

Second-Team

Offense

QB: Jace Waggoner, Tri-Valley

RB: Jon Denke, Coeur du Christ

RB: Jim Tucker, Council

WR: Greg Hayes, Coeur du Christ

WR: Noah Bollman, Genesee

OL: Mishka Rappp, Tri-Valley

OL: Wyatt Moura, Tri-Valley

OL: Hadyn Frandsen, North Gem

K: Chase Norman, Dietrich

Defense

DL: Ethan Munk, Rockland

DL: Remington Crowell, Council

DL: Tripp Bailey, Carey

LB: Jace Waggoner, Tri-Valley

LB: Craig Yost, North Gem

LB: Zachary Permann, Rockland

DB: Garrison Zielinski, Council

DB: Teage Erickson, Challis

P: Chase Norman, Dietrich