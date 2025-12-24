Rockland's Zach Permann a force on both sides of the ball for the Bulldogs - East Idaho News

ROCKLAND – Those do-everything players tend to stand out in 8-man football.

Running the ball?

Check.

Catching the ball?

Check.

Scoring touchdowns?

Check.

How about tackling?

Check.

Interceptions?

Check.

Yes, Rockland junior Zach Permann seemingly did it all for the Bulldogs this past season.

The East Idaho Sports 8-man Player of the Year led the team in rushing with 1,390 yards and receiving with 1,043 yards. He finished the season with 31 total touchdowns.

Permann was named to the 1A All-State first-team as a running back and was selected second-team All-State at linebacker after leading Rockland in tackles and interceptions.

“Zach is kind of a unique player,” coach Gerry Hunter said. “Not only only can he run the ball out of the running back position, but he has great hands and can catch it … We were kind of depleted with injuries this year, so toward the end of the season we really relied on him a lot.”

Rockland finished 6-3, averaging more than 50 points per game. Permann was in the middle of all the action and earned Rocky Mountain Conference Player of the Year.

Last year Permann stepped in as the team’s third quarterback when the Bulldogs suffered injuries. He ended up being named first-team All-Conference at the position.

This year Permann’s versatility was evident, even if he didn’t touch the ball.

“He’s such a good athlete that when he’s double or triple-teamed, in 8-man football, that’s taking a share of the defense away and concentrating on one side of the field,” Hunter said.

That would eventually create opportunities for other players and the Rockland offense proved nearly unstoppable.

Hunter said Permann worked in the weight room and ran track to improve his football prowess.

“The thing about Zach is his heart,” Hunter said. “He’s a great leader and he wants to win.”