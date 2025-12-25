Shelley grabs first trophy in years, sets itself for future success - East Idaho News

SHELLEY — The Shelley girls’ golf team “put together a little run” of success in the early 2000s, according to head coach Wallace Foster, winning five straight 3A state championships from 2006 to 2010.

“As far as I know, that’s the last time that they brought home a trophy from state. So, it’s been 15-20 years,” Foster told EastIdahoSports.com.

Led by the individual success of senior Mallory Higham, the Russets brought a fourth-place trophy home this year, earning selection as the East Idaho Sports girls’ golf Team of the Year.

Foster took over the position as head golf coach at Shelley High School five years ago. And that first group had just two girls, not enough to field a team. So he got to work recruiting students who had an interest in golf.

“Then luckily, that second year, we got Mallory,” he said. “She’s been one of the top girl golfers in the state for the last four years.”

Mallory has been more than just the team’s low-scorer, she has been a leader.

“She’s a big time leader,” Foster said, especially given how young the team was. “It was amazing how much smarter the girls started playing, just by watching her.”

Higham shot 76-80-156 to finish 12-over and in third place individually at state. Her cousin, freshman Ellie Higham, shot 82-92-174 for a 30-over finish, good enough for second on the team and 10th overall.

The Russets’ top four-score total over the two rounds was 742 (+166), finishing in fourth between Bishop Kelly (+146) and Century (+182). Twin Falls, with a 670 (+94), won the girls’ team championship.

Shelley and other local schools have long looked up at Twin Falls, Bishop Kelly and other Boise-area schools, Foster said, but this finish, he hopes, will propel Shelley back into the championship conversation.

“This year was an eye-opener for us, a little bit,” he said. “It was, kinda, like, ‘Hey, this is what can happen if you work hard and stay together.'”

Ellie, the coach continued, could fill the leadership role her cousin held for four years — though “no one is going to replace her (Mallory).” After all, the freshman beat her cousin at the district tournament.

Team-wide, however, there are some areas that need improvement. But most of the girls play junior golf, and are expected to make those improvements.

“We’re just going to have a good summer,” Foster said.