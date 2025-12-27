The Idaho Falls boys and girls swim teams added to their trophy collection this past season - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Trophies were earned, records were set.

In what was a competitive state championship swim meet, it was Idaho Falls that came away as the top area performer.

The Tigers finished runners-up in both the boys and girls team competitions this past fall to earn East Idaho Sports Swim Teams of the Year.

The Idaho Falls girls, led by two individual titles and two relay titles by Mahealani Grimes, finished with seven total medals.

The Tiger boys, led by two individual titles and a relay crown by Rangi Grimes, also claimed seven medals.

“I wasn’t really seeing it until about mid-season,” coach Liz Grimes said of the teams’ expectations. “We don’t know what’s on the other teams … When we got closer to state I thought we had a good chance getting on the podium. I wasn’t for sure about second, but I was pretty excited for them.”

On the boys side, Deacon Labrum finished fourth in the 100 breaststroke, Jax Durtsschi was sixth in the 200 IM, and Hiro Quan took fifth in the100 back. The 400 free relay team placed third.

Abigail Balsmeire won the 200 IM and finished second in the 100 butterfly, while Ann Hunsicker placed third in the 100 breaststroke.

The Tigers also finished second in the team boys and girls standings last year, but scored more points this season.

“I hope they were able to enjoy the experience they had,” Liz Grimes said. “We had a great time. Being able to come home with the trophies and the medals and say they left everything in the pool.”