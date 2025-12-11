 Watch Day 1 of TitleOne Tip-Off Classic games here - East Idaho News
basketball tourney streams

Watch Day 1 of TitleOne Tip-Off Classic games here

EastIdahoNews.com Staff

EastIdahoNews.com staff

Shelley High School junior Alex Beck hits a 3-pointer during the Russets’ first-round matchup with the Sandpoint Bulldogs at the TitleOne Tip-Off Classic. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com
IDAHO FALLS — Sixteen local and regional high school basketball teams — eight boys teams and eight girls teams — are converging on Idaho Falls and the Mountain America Center to decide who is the TitleOne champion. But those teams will play for much more than just hoop superiority.

Hillcrest boys and girls, Century boys and Shelley boys will represent eastern Idaho at the first-annual TitleOne Tip-Off Classic, joining teams from across the state and one team from Wyoming. By accepting the invite, all 16 teams have earned money for a nonprofit organization of their choosing.

Each organization chosen to be represented by the 16 teams will receive a $1,000 donation directly from TitleOne. Additional funds will be allocated from the proceeds generated by the tournament, meaning those donations could be significantly larger than what has already been guaranteed.

See more about their causes here.

Friday’s games will be announced, depending on Thursday’s outcomes. Keep an eye on EastIdahoSports.com for updates and more livestreams of TitleOne games. We have the currently happening game in the player above, and you can watch the previous games below. Here’s the schedule:

  • 9:30 a.m. – Sandpoint vs. Mountain Home (girls)
  • 11 a.m. – Sandpoint vs. Shelley (boys)
  • 12:30 pm. – Burley vs. Borah (girls)
  • 2 p.m. – Coeur d’Alene vs. Star Valley (boys)
  • 3:30 p.m. – Bishop Kelly vs. Kimberly (girls)
  • 5 p.m. – Boise vs. Century (boys)
  • 6:30 p.m. – Hillcrest vs. Twin Falls (girls)
  • 8 p.m. – Hillcrest vs. Vallivue (boys)

9:30 a.m. – Sandpoint vs. Mountain Home (girls)

UPDATE: Behind senior Juli Donez, the Mountain Home Tigers beat the Sandpoint Bulldogs and senior Brecken Mire, 49-45. Mountain Home advances into the quarterfinals; Sandpoint drops into the consolation bracket.

11 a.m. – Sandpoint vs. Shelley (boys)

12:30 pm. – Burley vs. Borah (girls)

2 p.m. – Coeur d’Alene vs. Star Valley (boys)

3:30 p.m. – Bishop Kelly vs. Kimberly (girls)

5 p.m. – Boise vs. Century (boys)

6:30 p.m. – Hillcrest vs. Twin Falls (girls)

8 p.m. – Hillcrest vs. Vallivue (boys)

