American Falls' Gugelman captures a second wrestling title at the prestigious Rollie Lane Invitational - East Idaho News

AMERICAN FALLS – As a three-time state wrestling champion, American Falls’ Nate Gugelman II has some big goals for his senior season.

Winning the prestigious Rollie Lane Invitational tournament is likely on the list as wrestling took center stage in Nampa this past week with the top wrestlers in the region converging on the Idaho Center for one of the state’s most competitive meets.

It’s the same Idaho Center that will host the state championships later next month, and Gugelman plans to be on top of the podium once again.

The East Idaho Sports Athlete of the Week won his second Rollie Lane title and improved to 24-0 on the season with another impressive performance at the tournament.

Gugelman, who recently signed with Utah Valley, pinned Bishop Kelly’s Jake Mescher in the 144-pound championship match.

He won last year’s title at 150.

Gugelman had four pins in his six matches at Rollie Lane, and improved his high school record to 155-3.