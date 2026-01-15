Basketball Whip-Around: Idaho Falls, Pocatello win rivalry games - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — Wednesday’s prep basketball docket featured some very intriguing rivalry matchups.

On the boys’ side, Preston opened the 5A South East Idaho Conference schedule with a win at Century, keeping its repeat title hopes well within reach. Sugar-Salem held strong at home against Snake River to remain undefeated. Blackfoot knocked off Shelley, and Hillcrest downed Bonneville.

In girls’ basketball, Grace edged out Butte County at home, and Firth did the same against Ririe.

As far as regional rivalries go, though, few are better than Skyline-Idaho Falls and Highland-Pocatello.

Highland @ Pocatello

The Thunder (6-6, 0-0) avenged a Dec. 19 loss at Highland (10-3, 2-0) by taking a low-scoring affair at home, 38-37.

Their win last month was the Rams’ first over crosstown rival Pocatello since Jan. 25, 2020.

Poky will look to use the win as a springboard, launching them into conference play, with a home game against Century, on Friday, and a visit to Preston coming in the next week.

The Rams, who have won eight of their last 10, will also jump into conference, with a trip to Madison coming up Friday.

Skyline @ Idaho Falls

Idaho Falls junior Trey Hafer scores against Skyline sophomore Duncan Howell. | Photo courtesy Joe Williams

The Tigers (5-8, 1-4) showed off the epitome of balanced offense Wednesday night, with five players finishing the game in double-figures and none with more than 12.

Idaho Falls’ offense was also balanced across four quarters, outscoring the Grizz (4-8, 1-3) in the first three before finally letting off the gas while defending a substantial lead in the fourth quarter of an eventual 69-56 win.

Skyline was led by sophomore Duncan Howell, with a game-high 19, and junior Taleai Molifua, with 11.

The Tigers got 12 points from junior Johnny Pyper, 11 from junior Daniel Hillam, and 10 apiece from juniors Will Thompson, Indy Groberg and Trey Hafer.

They will get five days to prepare for a visit from the conference-leading Blackfoot Broncos (8-2, 3-1) on Tuesday.

The Grizz will look to end a a five-game losing skid when they visit those same Broncos Friday.

Tuesday action

The Hillcrest lady Knights (10-6, 4-2) continue to ride the wave of success from their championship run at the inaugural TitleOne Tip-Off Classic. Since the start of that tournament, the Knights have gone 8-1, suffering the lone setback in a home loss to conference-leading Blackfoot.

They continued that run Tuesday night, with a 57-51 home conference victory over the Shelley Russets (3-12, 2-5).

Hillcrest will get its rematch with the Broncos (11-4, 6-0) Thursday night at Blackfoot High School.

Shelley will be at Idaho Falls (7-8, 1-5) Thursday.

Hillcrest junior Kaia Kesler attacks the open lane during the Knights’ home victory over Shelley Tuesday night. | Photo courtesy Amy Ward

The Grace Lutheran boys have taken a slight step in the opposite direction. After winning their first six games, the Royals (7-2, 0-2) lost for the second time in three contests when they fell 63-43 at home against Mackay (11-1, 2-0) Tuesday.

In defeat, Grace Lutheran was led by senior Garrett Grayson, who scored 13 points, and Damon Schmidt, with 11.

The Royals will look to right the ship at home against Leadore (5-5, 0-2) Thursday.

The Miners will be on the road Thursday, visiting the 2025 1A state runners-up Challis Vikings (6-5, 2-1).