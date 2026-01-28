Basketball Whip-Around: Soda Springs boys beat Grace, Highland girls top Madison - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — The Soda Springs Cardinals got a huge performance from senior Gavin Hansen, earning a victory over local rival Grace.

The Highland Rams were victorious in a different type of rivalry, beating conference foe Madison. The Rockland and Watersprings boys both won their final tune-up before Thursday’s potential conference-deciding showdown.

Taylor’s Crossing @ Rockland, boys

Senior guard Woodrow Lowder backed up his slump-busting performance Saturday at Sho-Ban with a 31-point night Tuesday, leading his Bulldogs (15-2, 7-0) to a 68-32 home victory over the Eagles (8-7, 4-3).

Lowder, who also collected 10 rebounds, was supported by fellow senior Isaac Held, who finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Taylor’s Crossing was led by junior Cohen Nieffenegger, who scored 11. They will be at Sho-Ban Friday.

Rockland has now won 11 straight games, the last five by 32 or more points. Next up, the Bulldogs will host the Watersprings Warriors (15-1, 7-0) Thursday in a game that will likely decide the 1A Rocky Mountain Conference championship.

Watersprings also remained undefeated in conference play Tuesday, beating North Gem (3-12, 1-7), 83-22.

The Mackay Miners (15-3, 5-2) could also play into the conference championship, with a home game against the Bulldogs scheduled for Feb. 6, but they will need some help from both teams ahead of them in the conference standings.

Grace lutheran @ Challis, boys

The Royals (10-4, 4-4) likely saw their fading conference hopes extinguished in Tuesday’s 54-53 loss to the Vikings (8-8, 4-3) in Challis.

Grace Lutheran was led by senior forward Garret Grayson, who scored 20 points.

Madison @ Highland, girls

Madison senior Mia Walsh fouled by Highland freshman Mylee Stucki in the Rams’ victory Tuesday night. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

The Rams (11-9, 4-4) secured a third-place finish in the 6A High Country Conference with a 49-39 win over the Bobcats (12-8, 3-5) Tuesday.

Junior Peyton Pieper paced Highland with 21 points, 11 coming in the second quarter — including three on a trio of 3-pointers. Senior Aspen Boice was the only player to finish in the game in double-figures for Madison, scoring 16.

Soda Springs @ Grace, boys

The Cardinals (10-4, 3-1) rode a 25-point night from Hansen to a 65-50 win at the Grizzlies (5-12, 0-1).

Adding to Hansen’s big night were seniors Cooper Thompson and Konner McWilliams, with 12 points apiece. Grace was paced by senior Parker Yost, with 17.

Winners of six straight, Soda Springs trails Wendell (13-1, 3-0) by one game in the 3A South East Idaho Conference, with the two teams set to battle at Wendell next Wednesday. Next up, though, the Cardinals will host Aberdeen (0-16, 0-4) Thursday.

Next up for Grace is a visit to Cokeville (WY).