Bengals begin 2026 with Reed Gym fireworks show, cruise past Sacramento State - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The Idaho State Bengals started 2026 with an impressive offensive display and a home conference victory over the Sacramento State Hornets.

Led by Jamison Guerra’s team-leading 24 points, the Bengals (8-6, 1-0) led the Hornets (4-9, 0-1) nearly from start to finish, opening their Big Sky Conference season with a 97-84 win at Reed Gym.

ISU answered a pair of early free throws from Sac State’s Mikey Williams with an Evan Otten layup, tying the game 2-2 less than three minutes into the game. The next time the Bengals had the ball, Connor Hollenbeck connected on a 3-pointer, giving the home team a 5-2 lead — one they would never relinquish.

Connor Hollenbeck knocks down one of his four 3-pointers in the game. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

The Hornets scored five straight points, three of which coming from senior Shaqir O’Neal, late in the third, amounting to their best challenge of the night and cutting the ISU advantage to single-digits. But it was too little, too late for Sac State.

Guerra (4-for-5), Hollenbeck (4-for-7) and Lachlan Brewer (4-for-6) were lights out from 3, combining to shoot 12-for-18 from beyond the arc. As a team, ISU shot 47% (14-for-30) from deep.

Brewer finished with 18 points while Hollenbeck added 16. Caleb Van De Griend recorded another double-double off the bench, scoring 12 to go with 10 rebounds.

Williams paced the Hornets with a game-high 34 points, while O’Neal — son of NBA Hall-of-Famer Shaquille O’Neal — did a little bit of everything, scoring six points, grabbing three rebounds, dishing two assists, blocking one shot and snagging one steal.

The Bengals are back at home Saturday, when they host the Portland State Vikings (7-5, 1-0).