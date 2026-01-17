Bengals propelled past Vandals by Kheil's first-half buzzer-beater - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — With mere seconds left in the first half at Reed Gym, the Idaho Vandals appeared poised to take a slim halftime lead. But a miss and heads-up play from guards Jamison Guerra and Martin Kheil changed everything.

After 19 minutes and 30 seconds of back-and-forth basketball, Idaho (10-7, 2-2) held a 36-34 advantage and possession. The Vandals did a great job of bleeding the clock before taking a shot with just enough time, less than six seconds, to rebound a miss for a potential putback.

The shortest player on the court, Guerra, had other plans though, scrambling for the rebound and immediately pushing it ahead to Kheil. Fully aware of the waning clock, Kheil pulled up from well beyond the arc and released his shot just before the lights above the backboard flashed signifying the end of the period.

As Kheil’s shot swished home, the Bengals (10-8, 3-2) celebrated a 37-36 halftime lead.

Martin knows how to end a half😏 Bengals on top by one at the break after the buzzer beater🗣#SawWood // #RoarBengalsRoar // #SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/eWXKLrbVO6 — Idaho State Men's Basketball (@IdahoStateMBB) January 16, 2026

Idaho had plenty of fight left in the second half, reclaiming the lead several times. But Idaho State never relinquished the momentum Kheil earned with his shot, and eventually pulled away for a 76-68 win.

Kheil’s shot was just part of the efficiency advantage the Bengals held throughout the game.

The Bengals combined to shoot 5-of-11 from beyond the arc and 8-of-10 at the free throw line, while Idaho was a very mediocre 2-of-10 from deep and 10-of-17 from the stripe, in the first half.

ISU finished the game 8-of-19 from 3-point land and 20-of-25 from the line, while the Vandals’ shooting in the second half looked similar to the first, finishing 4-of-26 and 20-of-31.

ISU senior Gus Etchison attacks the Idaho defense during the Bengals’ win. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

In a losing effort, Idaho was led by Jackson Rasmussen, with his team-high 19 points.

Guerra led all scorers with 21, to go with six assists and three rebounds. Kheil and Caleb Van De Griend added 14 points apiece, while Cheikh Sow grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds.

The Bengals are at home again Saturday, hosting the Eastern Washington Eagles (3-14, 1-3).