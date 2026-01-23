Girls' Basketball Whip-Around: Malad runs streak to 7, Butte County bests Grace - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — The Malad Dragons remained undefeated in 2026 with a conference victory over the West Side Pirates at Malad High School Thursday — their seventh consecutive win.

Thursday’s loaded docket featured a handful of key conference showdowns, including Bear Lake visiting Marsh Valley and Grace battling Butte County. As the girls’ basketball season turns the corner onto its final week of the regular season, some district tournament host schools have yet to be determined.

Grace @ Butte County

The Grizzlies (13-4, 1-1) and Pirates (13-5, 1-1) have split their two conference games, each team defending its home court. Butte County earned that split, after losing 47-44 at Grace on Jan. 14, with a 48-44 victory Thursday.

Their three-team conference — which includes Alturas Prep (0-11, 0-0) — should feature a very compelling district tournament.

West Side @ Malad

The Dragons (17-2, 7-0) clinched a conference championship Thursday, with a 66-28 victory over the Pirates (7-11, 2-5).

Malad was led by senior Izzy Haycock, who scored 17 points including a pair of 3-pointers and a 5-of-6 night from the free throw line. Senior Olivia Nelson added 11.

Haycock and the Dragons grabbed a significant advantage with a 17-6 first quarter, then all but put things aways with a 28-9 second quarter featuring a pair of triples from senior Brynnlee Jones and seven from Nelson.

West Side was paced by sophomore Tess Ward, with 11 points.

The Pirates will be at home Saturday, hosting the Aberdeen Tigers (5-12, 3-3).

Malad is also at home Saturday, welcoming the Declo Hornets (5-12, 0-7).

Highland @ Madison, Wednesday

Led by double-doubles from junior Peyton Pieper and freshman Mylee Stucki, the Rams (10-8, 3-3) made it back-to-back wins with a 44-33 victory over the Bobcats 12-6, 3-3) at Madison High School.

Piper finished the night with 16 points, 10 rebounds and three assists. Stucki added 11 points, 10 rebounds and three assists.

With both teams looking to cobble together some momentum before the district tournament, Highland will host Thunder Ridge (13-6, 4-3) Friday night. The Bobcats will be at home Friday, facing the conference-leading Rigby Trojans (18-0, 7-0).