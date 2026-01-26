Member of local boxing club returns from first international tournament, where he took first place - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — When Kennedy Lara Lara tried on a pair of boxing gloves for the first time, he never imagined he’d one day become a world champion. But that’s exactly what happened.

The 17-year-old Skyline High School student has been a member of Razor’s Edge Boxing Club in Idaho Falls since he was about 12, but was first introduced to the club at age 8. He competed in the Viking Box Cup in Denmark and returned on Monday after spending two weeks in the Scandinavian country.

Kennedy took first place in his age division, and he tells EastIdahoNews.com he’s thrilled with the accomplishment.

“I’m super proud of what I’ve accomplished, and I’m ready to get back in the gym and start training for what’s next,” Kennedy says.

He hopes to continue his winning streak by participating in tournaments throughout the United States.

Kennedy Lara Lara in the ring with an opponent from Holland | Courtesy Kennedy Lara Lara

Although Kennedy has participated in state and regional championships before, this is his first time taking the top spot in an international tournament.

Head Coach Holly Gregson says Kennedy’s opponent was a kid from Holland who was “pretty tough.” Gregson says she was impressed with the judges and is proud of Kennedy’s effort against a top competitor on foreign soil.

“It was a huge win for Kennedy. I was very proud of him,” Gregson says.

Holly Gregson coaching Kennedy during the tournament in Denmark. | Courtesy Holly Gregson

The victory is not just a first for Kennedy. Gregson says it’s the first time in the club’s history anyone has competed in an international tournament and Kennedy is the first American to compete in Denmark.

Gregson hopes it’s the first of many international trips to come.

“We’re hoping to go back and participate in tournaments in other countries, like Sweden, Finland and Norway,” Gregson says.

The opportunity to compete in Denmark happened through a Danish woman, Simone Christensen, who reached out to Razor’s Edge last year. Gregson says she was on her way to visit a friend in Idaho Falls and wanted a place for her and her 13-year-old daughter, Mascha, to train.

Gregson says both of them have boxed in Denmark for years. Mascha coaches two teams and Simone is a team manager.

Gregson helped prepare Mascha for the International Women’s Tournament in Tacoma, Washington, held in October. She won the competition and that led her mom to invite them to the Viking Box Cup in Denmark.

“It’s pretty uncommon to get a personal invitation to a tournament like that,” says Gregson.

Simone and Mascha Christensen at a tournament in Tacoma, Washington | Courtesy Holly Gregson

The overseas trip happened in conjunction with another historic milestone for Razor’s Edge. The club is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. As Gregson reflects on this milestone, she says it’s the people she’s coached who have made it a worthwhile venture.

A girl she took to a women’s tournament this weekend is the daughter of a man she coached early on.

“Watching things come full circle is very nostalgic, touching and fulfilling for me,” says Gregson.

Razor’s Edge is a nonprofit formed in 2006 as an outlet for at-risk youth. Her son, Cole, was one of the club’s original members, which is how she got involved. About two years later, she and her husband were running it.

As 2026 gets underway, Gregson has high hopes for Kennedy and the rest of the club and is excited to see what comes next.

“My goal for Kennedy is for him to continue his competitions, incorporate a bunch of new things that we’ve learned, and run some tournaments that we haven’t done before,” she says. “We want to travel to states we’ve never been to and expand into new territory outside of the U.S.”