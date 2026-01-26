Photo of the Week: Girls' basketball regular season reaches final week - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — With one week remaining in the girls’ basketball regular season, district tournaments are officially right around the corner.
Several conference championships have already been claimed, with the others to be decided in the next six days. The last week of action saw a pair of undefeated squads, the Rigby Trojans and Sugar-Salem Diggers, secure their respective conference crowns. The same was true for the Pocatello Thunder, Blackfoot Broncos and Malad Dragons.
Here are some of our favorite photos from the last week of basketball action.
