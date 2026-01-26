 Photo of the Week: Girls' basketball regular season reaches final week - East Idaho News
Girls Basketball

Fri

Pocatello

50

Preston

46

Girls Basketball

Fri

Sugar-Salem

60

Jerome

30

Girls Basketball

Fri

North Fremont

76

Challis

24

Girls Basketball

Fri

Blackfoot

69

Bonneville

38

Girls Basketball

Fri

Hillcrest

71

Idaho Falls

46

Girls Basketball

Fri

Thunder Ridge

59

Highland

41

Girls Basketball

Fri

South Fremont

44

Firth

52

Girls Basketball

Fri

Rigby

60

Madison

38

Through the lens

Photo of the Week: Girls’ basketball regular season reaches final week

  Published at  | Updated at
Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Thunder Ridge Nevaeh Davenport
Thunder Ridge’s Nevaeh Davenport scores in the paint against two Highland defenders. Davenport led the Titans to victory over the Rams at Highland High School on Friday. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com
EASTERN IDAHO — With one week remaining in the girls’ basketball regular season, district tournaments are officially right around the corner.

Several conference championships have already been claimed, with the others to be decided in the next six days. The last week of action saw a pair of undefeated squads, the Rigby Trojans and Sugar-Salem Diggers, secure their respective conference crowns. The same was true for the Pocatello Thunder, Blackfoot Broncos and Malad Dragons.

Here are some of our favorite photos from the last week of basketball action.

Bear Lake Kortlyn Skinner
Bear Lake senior Kortlyn Skinner scores in transition following a steal during the Bears conference victory over the Eagles at Marsh Valley High School. Skinner finished with a game-high 20 points. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

Pocatello seniors. From left: KaileeJo Finlayson , Abby Lusk , Oakley Hirschi
Pocatello Thunder seniors, from left to right, KaileeJo Finlayson, Abby Lusk and Oakley Hirschi, honored before the Thunder’s senior-night 67-34 victory over the Century Diamondbacks to secure the 5A South East Idaho Conference championship. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

Bear Lake Halle Wells
Bear Lake Junior Halle Wells blocks Marsh Valley senior MacKie Roche during the Bears’ 51-24 win. | Kyle Riley EastIdahoSports.com

Idaho Falls Daniel Hillam
Idaho Falls junior Daniel Hillam scores during the Tigers’ 62-60 victory over the Century Diamondbacks. | Photo courtesy Joe Williams

Marsh Valley Tate Whitworth (left) and Jaxson Smith
Tate Whitworth (left) and Jaxson Smith are two of nine current seniors at Marsh Valley High School who have been playing together for more than a decade. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Highland celebrates Boston McCullloch 3
The Highland Rams celebrate a game-winning, buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Boston McCulloch to secure a 57-56 home conference win. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

Rigby Weston Walker
Rigby’s Weston Walker throws down a big dunk during the Trojans’ 51-45 loss to the Thunder at Pocatello High School. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

