Photo of the Week: Girls' basketball regular season reaches final week - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — With one week remaining in the girls’ basketball regular season, district tournaments are officially right around the corner.

Several conference championships have already been claimed, with the others to be decided in the next six days. The last week of action saw a pair of undefeated squads, the Rigby Trojans and Sugar-Salem Diggers, secure their respective conference crowns. The same was true for the Pocatello Thunder, Blackfoot Broncos and Malad Dragons.

Here are some of our favorite photos from the last week of basketball action.

Bear Lake senior Kortlyn Skinner scores in transition following a steal during the Bears conference victory over the Eagles at Marsh Valley High School. Skinner finished with a game-high 20 points. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

Pocatello Thunder seniors, from left to right, KaileeJo Finlayson, Abby Lusk and Oakley Hirschi, honored before the Thunder’s senior-night 67-34 victory over the Century Diamondbacks to secure the 5A South East Idaho Conference championship. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

Bear Lake Junior Halle Wells blocks Marsh Valley senior MacKie Roche during the Bears’ 51-24 win. | Kyle Riley EastIdahoSports.com

Idaho Falls junior Daniel Hillam scores during the Tigers’ 62-60 victory over the Century Diamondbacks. | Photo courtesy Joe Williams

Tate Whitworth (left) and Jaxson Smith are two of nine current seniors at Marsh Valley High School who have been playing together for more than a decade. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

The Highland Rams celebrate a game-winning, buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Boston McCulloch to secure a 57-56 home conference win. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com