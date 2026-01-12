Photo of the Week: Winter sports make their 2026 return - East Idaho News

Photo of the Week: Winter sports make their 2026 returnPublished at | Updated at
EASTERN IDAHO — After two long weeks off, sports have returned to eastern Idaho, as high school basketball teams across the state tune up for the fast-approaching playoffs.
Several key conference showdowns highlighted what was a busy week of basketball action, including a matchup of 1A championship contenders — the Rockland Bulldogs and Grace Lutheran Royals. The Highland Rams topped the Rigby Trojans in a conference battle, pushing the Rams to 2-0 in conference play.
The girls’ state basketball tournament is now just over a month away, taking over the Treasure Valley on Feb. 19-21. The boys’ tournament follows just two weeks later, March 5-7.
Here are our favorite pics from last week.
