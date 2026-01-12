Photo of the Week: Winter sports make their 2026 return - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — After two long weeks off, sports have returned to eastern Idaho, as high school basketball teams across the state tune up for the fast-approaching playoffs.

Several key conference showdowns highlighted what was a busy week of basketball action, including a matchup of 1A championship contenders — the Rockland Bulldogs and Grace Lutheran Royals. The Highland Rams topped the Rigby Trojans in a conference battle, pushing the Rams to 2-0 in conference play.

The girls’ state basketball tournament is now just over a month away, taking over the Treasure Valley on Feb. 19-21. The boys’ tournament follows just two weeks later, March 5-7.

Here are our favorite pics from last week.

Pocatello junior Brynlee Pool drives to the hoop against Shelley senior Riley Carlson during the Thunder’s 52-50 victory at Pocatello High School Wednesday. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

Highland senior Marshall Glenn drives against Rigby junior Kasen Erickson during the Rams’ 55-42 victory at Highland High School. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

Shelley’s Londyn Williams is defended by Pocatello’s Lainey Rogers in the backcourt. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

Grace Lutheran’s Jaxon Miller blocks the shot of Rockland’s Iver Hendrickson during the Bulldogs’ 54-38 victory over the Royals at Rockland High School. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

Rockland’s Zach Permann challenges the entire Grace Lutheran defense during the Bulldogs’ victory. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

Shelley’s Jenna Kauer defended by Pocatello’s Lainey Rogers. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com