Saving a life: Here's a quick lesson on performing CPR and using an Automated External defibrillator - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Looking for the professionals when it comes to performing Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation and using Automated External Defibrillators?

We went to the obvious place and visited Fire Station No. 1 in Idaho Falls, where we talked to Firefighter/Paramedic Cason Johnson.

Johnson has worked with the Cox family and other organizations to provide training in CPR/AED.

He noted the importance of becoming certified in CPR, so if the situation arises, a life may be saved.

He also encouraged the community to know where AEDs are located.

School campuses, some businesses, sports facilities, and some recreation areas have the machines clearly mounted on walls and easily accessible to use.

As noted in the video, AEDs ‘talk’ users through the procedure and are crucial, along with CPR, when it comes to helping victims of Sudden Cardiac Arrest.

An Automated External Defibrillator at Mountain America Center. | Allan Steele, EastIdahoSports.com.

To keep informed, here are a few links you might want to check out and save, including the original story on Addie Cox and her family’s mission to bring awareness to Sudden Cardiac Arrest and the importance of learning CPR and how to use Automated External Defibrillators.

-Mayo Clinic: Sudden Cardiac Arrest

The page details symptoms and when to see a doctor for heart issues.

-Simon’s Heart

A site whose mission is to prevent Sudden Cardiac Arrests and death in children.

-The American Heart Association

Sign up for CRP training

-PulsePoint

Find an AED near you: This site lets you report and update AED locations so that emergency responders, including nearby citizens trained in CPR and off-duty professionals such as firefighters, police officers and nurses, can find an AED close to them when a cardiac emergency occurs.

-AED.com

Can check on Idaho’s requirements for AEDs.

-Field of Hearts – Addie’s Mission

Facebook page started by the Cox family to raise awareness about the importance of having AEDs available and also promotes CPR/AED training.

-Oliver Foundation

Provides grants to promote a healthy lifestyle to kids and teens.