6A/5A: Madison and Blackfoot earn team trophies, new individual champions crowned - East Idaho News

NAMPA – It was a big day for Madison in the 6A tournament, with the Bobcats crowning three state champions.

Junior Brand’n Edstrom had been runner-up in the last two state tournaments, but beat Justus Peregrina of Coeur d’Alene in the 120 final with a tech fall.

“It pushed me so hard to get better,” Edstrom said of losing in consecutive championship matches prior to Saturday. “It’s been a motivator to me … there was never a second in my life I thought I was going to lose. I was confident from the moment the whistle blew to the moment the match ended. It’s the best feeling I’ve ever felt. I wouldn’t trade this season for the world.”

Edstrom celebrated with teammates, coaches and family after the win.

In a matchup of District 5 and 6 wrestlers, Ace Ingram of Madison defeated Cuyler Johnston of Highland in a 12-1 major decision at 144.

In one of the better matches of the day, two-time champion James Hansen (formerly of Ririe) finished runner-up to unbeaten Sean Hall of Canyon Ridge at 157.

The Bobcats however finished strong, with McGregor Miller winning a second-straight state title at 215, and heavyweight sophomore Sidi Kante defeating Post Falls’ Xander Scholes in overtime, helping propel Madison to a third-place team finish with 213.5 points.

Highland finished fifth with 125 points.

Two-time state champion Sawyer Anderson finished third and six other Rams earned medals.

Pocatello’s Apisai Tabakece celebrates a win over Tytan Freeman of Shelley. | Scott Kirtley, GameFrame via EastIdahoSports.com.

In 5A, Blackfoot had 20 state qualifiers and plenty of depth and finished fourth with 157 points.

Two Broncos met in the 144 finals, with Boone Bowman defeating teammate Ty Adams with a third-round pin.

Five other Broncos earned medals, including Brian Moreno, who was runner-up at 150.

In another District 5 vs. District 6 matchup, Pocatello sophomore Apisai Tabakece held off Shelley’s Tytan Freeman 9-3 in the 5A 98-pound final.

Freeman, a freshman, had a 3-0 lead, but late takedown at the end of the first period gave Tabakece a 4-3 advantage and he was able to hold off Freeman.

“I got destroyed,” Tabakece said of an earlier match with Freeman winning 14-0.

“I just gave it all I could and I knew the outcome would be in my favor … It’s an indescribable feeling.”

Other 5A winners included Krew Keller of Preston, who finished 48-3 after defeating Zach Teal of Lakeland 8-4 at 106.

Skyline’s Ayden Tokita defeated Lakeland’s Carson Leonard at 120 to repeat as champion.

Bonneville freshman Scout Scott held off Mountain Home’s Camden Kuntz 7-6 to win the title at 126.