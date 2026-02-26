Basketball Whip-Around: Ririe claims district crown; lots to be decided on busy Thursday - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — For the second time in seven years, the Ririe Bulldogs are state-bound, after beating the Firth Cougars in the 3A District 6 championship Wednesday night.

Ririe last won the district championship and qualified for the state tournament in 2023, and last won a state trophy (third-place) in 2019.

Firth is also state-bound, claiming the 3A D6’s second-place bid. The Cougars brought the third-place trophy home from state last year.

The district accounts for two of eastern Idaho’s 14 state berths — with another potential berth coming out of 5A D6, with the second-place team earning a play-in spot. Ririe joins the Highland Rams, Bonneville Bees and Snake River Panthers as local district champions, while Firth joins the Marsh Valley Eagles in claiming second-place state bids.

That leaves five district championships to be claimed, along with three second-place bids and a play-in berth. And much of that will be determined Thursday, with nine games involving local teams on the docket.

Ririe vs. Firth, @ Thunder Ridge HS

The Bulldogs beat the Cougars 55-33 in the district championship game Wednesday night. After splitting two regular-season games, Ririe beat Firth twice in two district tournament meetings, by double-digits both times.

Ririe is currently ranked fourth in the 3A classification, per MaxPreps.

Firth is ranked sixth.

State bids up for grabs Thursday

A 1A D5-6 champion will be crowned Thursday, when Rockland and Watersprings meet at Ririe High School in the EastIdahoSports.com Game of the Week. The Bulldogs beat the Warriors, 55-42, in their only meeting this season.

The Grace Grizzlies and Butte County Pirates will meet at Aberdeen High School to decide the 2A D5-6 champ. The conference rivals have met four times this season, splitting them 2-2, and twice in the district tournament, splitting them one apiece with both games decided by a single point.

A 3A D4-5 title will be claimed when the Declo Hornets meet the Soda Springs Cardinals at Soda Springs High School. Declo and Soda Springs split their two regular-season meetings, with the road team winning both.

A 4A D6 champion could be decided Thursday, if Teton beats Sugar-Salem at Teton High School. If the Diggers win, the same two teams will meet Saturday in a winner-take-all game. The Timberwolves are responsible for both of Sugar-Salem’s losses this season, having won in round one of the district tournament and split two regular-season games.

The Shelley Russets will host the Blackfoot Broncos for a second-place finish in 5A D6. The winner will play again Saturday in the state play-in game, facing the D4 second-place finisher, Minico, at American Falls High School. Blackfoot won both regular-season meetings, but Shelley claimed a road victory in the second round of the district tournament.

Reigning 5A state champ Preston could book their trip to Nampa Thursday, with a win over 2024 champion Pocatello. If the Thunder win at Preston, the same two teams will meet again Saturday at the same venue. Pocatello won at Preston on Jan. 22. Preston has won two meetings since, including once during district tournament play.

A 6A D4-5-6 second-place finisher will be determined when the Rigby Trojans travel to Canyon Ridge to take on the Riverhawks. The Trojans, who lost all eight conference games during the regular season before beating top-seed Thunder Ridge in round one of the district tourney, lost two meetings with Canyon Ridge by 22 combined points.

Other bids left to be decided

A 3A D4-5 runner-up will be named Saturday, when the Declo-Soda Springs loser meets the winner of Thursday’s matchup between West Side and reigning state champ Wendell. The Pirates lost by two points on the road in their only previous meeting with the Trojans this season.

The loser of Rockland-Watersprings will face the winner of Thursday’s elimination game between Taylor’s Crossing and Mackay. The Eagles won the only meeting between the two teams this season, beating the Miners by three at Mackay High School.