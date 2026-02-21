Basketball Whip-Around: Ririe, Marsh Valley punch state tickets - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — With district championships still to be determined, the Ririe Bulldogs and Marsh Valley Eagles locked up state bids Friday, winning in their respective district semifinals.

Coming from the district with two state bids each, being in the championship rounds guarantees the Eagles and Bulldogs spots in the state tournament.

Here is what happened in Friday’s boys’ basketball action:

Marsh Valley @ American Falls, 4A D5

The Eagles bounced back from a five-point loss at American Falls High School just four days ago, beating the Beavers on their home floor, 62-54, Friday night.

With the loss, American Falls is eliminated from the district tournament and state tournament contention, after a very successful 17-7 regular season.

Marsh Valley finished each of the last two seasons with losses in the state third-place game. With their victory Friday, the Eagles and their eight seniors assured themselves another shot at bringing some hardware back to Arimo.

Speaking with EastIdahoSports.com earlier this season, Marsh Valley senior and leading scorer Jaxson Smith said the team is determined to bring a trophy to its school this year.

They will face the Snake River Panthers at Snake River High School Tuesday for the district championship — the Eagles will have to beat the Panthers twice to claim the district trophy.

Firth vs. Ririe, @ Thunder Ridge HS, 3A D6

After winning their conference championship, the Bulldogs backed up a first-round victory over Salmon with a 50-37 semifinal victory over the Cougars.

Ririe advances into Wednesday’s district championship.

Firth was not eliminated by the loss. The Cougars could still make the district championship and earn one of its two state bids, with a victory over West Jefferson on Monday.

West Jefferson vs. North Fremont, @ Thunder Ridge HS, 3A D6

The Panthers earned their spot in Monday’s elimination game by beating the Huskies, 56-41, Friday.

West Jefferson entered the district tournament as the No. 3 seed and own a pair of playoff victories over North Fremont, by a combined 24 points. They lost to Firth, 44-41, in second-round action Wednesday.

Monday’s winner will face Firth for the district title.

Saturday

A slim schedule will include just one Saturday game. In 5A action, the Hillcrest Knights will host Idaho Falls in a D6 elimination game. The winner will face Blackfoot for a spot in the second-place game — with a state play-in game spot on the line.