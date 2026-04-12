Severe thunderstorm moves through east Idaho, leaving downed trees and property damage in its wake - East Idaho News

Severe thunderstorm moves through east Idaho, leaving downed trees and property damage in its wakePublished at | Updated at
IDAHO FALLS — Severe thunderstorms are working their way through east Idaho Sunday afternoon.
Photos obtained by EastIdahoNews.com show downed trees and power lines in Pocatello, and property damage in Idaho Falls.
The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement at 3:30 p.m., stating that “strong thunderstorms will impact southwestern Fremont, Jefferson, east-central Butte, north-central Bonneville, western Madison and central Clark counties through 4:15 p.m. MDT.”
Wind gusts were expected to be in the range of 50 to 55 mph, with the potential to “knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects,” the statement reads.
Doppler radar showed the severe storms had moved north of Rexburg and west of Pocatello by 4:30 p.m., with people in Dubios to St. Anthony getting the worst of it.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.
What does the storm look like where you are? Share your photos with us on the East Idaho News Facebook page.
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