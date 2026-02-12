BYU football player arrested, accused of sexual assault - East Idaho News

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KSL) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said it has filed charges against a wide receiver for Brigham Young University’s football team on accusations of sexual assault, stemming from an incident that occurred last February.

In a press release issued Wednesday, the Washington County Attorney’s Office said Parker Trent Kingston, 21, was arrested for investigation of first-degree-felony rape and is currently being held in jail without bail.

Washington County Attorney Jerry Jaeger said the investigation began after an alleged 20-year-old victim went to a hospital and reported that Kingston sexually assaulted her on Feb. 23, 2025, in St. George.

“Detectives with the St. George Police Department then gathered digital and forensic evidence. They also conducted interviews with the parties involved and other witnesses. The information was then turned over to the Washington County Attorney’s Office for review,” a media release states.

A statement from BYU Athletics said the school learned of the arrest on Wednesday.

“The university takes any allegation very seriously and will cooperate with law enforcement,” it said. “Due to federal and university privacy laws and practices for students, the university will not be able to provide additional comment.”

Kingston, originally from Layton, is scheduled to appear in Utah’s 5th Judicial District Court on Friday.

The rising senior had a team-high 928 receiving yards and five touchdowns last year, in addition to returning 17 punts for 230 yards and a touchdown for the 12-2 Cougars.

Shortly after the team’s 25-21 win over Georgia Tech in the Pop-Tarts Bowl, Kingston — who would’ve been eligible to enter the NFL draft — was among the first of a large wave of players to announce he was returning to Provo for his final year of college eligibility.

Kingston was in Provo as recently as Saturday, when he sat courtside with a woman during the BYU men’s basketball game against Houston. During a timeout, the star wideout pointed to a ring on the woman’s left hand, indicating they were engaged.

The couple posted photos of the engagement on Instagram a few days later, but the post was deleted by Wednesday afternoon.