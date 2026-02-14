BYU wide receiver no longer with football team after rape charges - East Idaho News

PROVO, Utah (KSL) — Parker Kingston, the top returning receiver at BYU who was arrested Wednesday on rape charges, won’t be returning to the university or its football program for his final season of collegiate eligibility.

The school confirmed Friday afternoon that the 21-year-old rising senior was no longer enrolled at BYU or a member of the football team, according to a statement released hours after Kingston was granted an option for release on $10,000 cash-only bail.

“University administration and athletic administration, including BYU head coach Kalani Sitake, were only made aware of the investigation and allegations after Kingston’s arrest this past Wednesday, Feb. 11,” added part of the statement, reiterating a statement released following Wednesday’s arrest.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound receiver and punt returner, originally from Layton, was the only BYU player in program history with a passing touchdown, receiving touchdown and punt return touchdown in his career, and he seemed set to build on last year’s breakout season that included a team-high 928 receiving yards and five touchdowns in the Cougars’ 12-2 season.

But Kingston was arrested on Wednesday and charged with first-degree felony rape in Utah’s 5th District Court following a yearlong investigation in Washington County.

RELATED | BYU football player arrested, accused of sexual assault

Police said Kingston went to a 20-year-old woman’s residence last February, and engaged in sexual activity with her after online communication showed that “she told Kingston multiple times that she did not want to have sex with him, and if that was the reason he wanted to meet up, he should not come.”

Kingston told police during the investigation that all activity with the woman was consensual, prosecutors wrote in charging documents.

The former Roy High standout was arrested in Provo and transferred to the Washington County Jail in Hurricane, where he made his initial appearance in court.

During the proceeding, District Judge John J. Walton set the conditions of Kingston’s release, which included a $10,000 cash-only bail, wearing a GPS ankle monitor, and checking in with pretrial services. He was also mandated to “stay out of Washington County except for court appearances” and not to have contact with the alleged victim, her family or her roommates.

Other conditions of his release included Kingston removing all social media apps from his phone and not accessing social media or speaking with the press about the case, according to court documents.