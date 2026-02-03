 Jordan scores 30, pushing Bengals past Portland State - East Idaho News
ISU women's basketball

Jordan scores 30, pushing Bengals past Portland State

Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

ISU Tasia Jordan
Idaho State University senior Tasia Jordan gets to the rim during the Bengals’ victory over Portland State Monday night at ISU’s Reed Gym. Jordan led all scorers with 30 points on a very efficient 12-of-19 shooting night. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com
POCATELLO — The Idaho State Bengals earned their fourth win in their last five conference games Monday, with a 69-57 home victory over the Portland State Vikings.

ISU (14-7, 7-3) is now deadlocked with Northern Colorado for third place in the conference, with a visit to Greeley, Colo. coming this Saturday. The Vikings (5-17, 1-9) are tied with Weber State in the Big Sky cellar.

The Bengals were led by senior Tasia Jordan, who scored a game-high 30 points, shooting 12-of-19 from the field and 6-of-8 from the free throw line. She added a pair of steals and four rebounds.

ISU’s conference losses have come against Montana (Jan. 24), Idaho (Jan. 15) and Northern Colorado (Jan. 8). The Bengals, though, own a win over conference-leading Montana State (Jan. 22).

ISU Tasia Jordan
Tasia Jordan shoots a pull-up jumper over the contest from Portland State’s Taylor Moffat. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

The Bengals trailed, 22-18, after one quarter of play, but rebounded in the second to a take a 35-34 advantage into halftime before blowing the game open in the third.

Jordan’s big night was supported by starting backcourt mate, senior Kacey Spink, who finished the game with 10 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals. Junior forward Piper Carlson chipped in with seven points, one steal, one block and a game-high eight rebounds.

Portland State was led by junior guard Laynee Torres-Kahapea, who scored 14 points.

ISU will be back in action Thursday, when they visit Northern Arizona (7-16, 3-7).

