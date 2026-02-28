Malad stands out in 3A All-Tournament selections - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — The Malad Dragons used contributions from up and down the lineup to dominate their way to a 3A state championship. That balance has led to five All-Tournament selections.

Izzy Haycock, Mikell Keetch and Kiley Miller were named First-, Second-, and Third-Team selections, respectively, joining Tournament MVP Brynnlee Jones and 6th Man Award-winner Paityn Ward. Firth and Ririe joined Malad with two selections apiece, and West Side had one player selected.

Jones finished the tournament averaging 13.3 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks per game. Ward came off the bench to post 11.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3 assists and 1 steal per game.

Here are the complete 3A Girls Basketball All-Tournament Team selections, as voted on by IdahoSports.com’s Paul Kingsbury and Laif Morrison, who provided play-by-play and color commentary for the 3A games throughout the tournament.

Tournament MVP

Brynnlee Jones, Malad

Defensive MVP

Addisyn Vanderwall, Grangeville

5.3 RPG, 4.3 SPG, 10 Deflections

6th Man Award

Paityn Ward, Malad, junior

1st Team

Annelise Curran, Ambrose

Daisha Sorensen, Firth, freshman

Caryss Barger, Grangeville

Izzy Haycock, Malad, senior

Eden Jensen, Ririe, junior

2nd Team

Amelia Alexander, Ambrose

Bryley Tadman, Ambrose

Georgie Jolley, Firth, senior

Autumn Long, Grangeville

Mikell Keetch, Malad, senior

3rd Team

Gretah Angle, Kellogg

Kiley Miller, Malad, senior

Maycee Christensen, New Plymouth

McKall Marsh, Ririe, senior

Miley Cundick, West Side, senior