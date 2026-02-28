 Malad stands out in 3A All-Tournament selections - East Idaho News
Boys Basketball

Tue

Grace Lutheran

50

Taylor's Crossing

52

Boys Basketball

Tue

Malad

32

Wendell

64

Boys Basketball

Tue

Canyon Ridge

72

Thunder Ridge

65

Boys Basketball

Tue

South Fremont

44

Sugar-Salem

61

Boys Basketball

Tue

Marsh Valley

28

Snake River

46

Boys Basketball

Tue

Century

52

Pocatello

59

Boys Basketball

Tue

Leadore

28

Mackay

62

Boys Basketball

Tue

Rigby

43

Highland

51

all-tournament teams

Malad stands out in 3A All-Tournament selections

  Published at
Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Malad girls basketball
The Malad Dragons celebrate their 3A state championship, after beating Ambrose in the championship game. Five Dragons have been named All-Tournament selections. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

EASTERN IDAHO — The Malad Dragons used contributions from up and down the lineup to dominate their way to a 3A state championship. That balance has led to five All-Tournament selections.

Izzy Haycock, Mikell Keetch and Kiley Miller were named First-, Second-, and Third-Team selections, respectively, joining Tournament MVP Brynnlee Jones and 6th Man Award-winner Paityn Ward. Firth and Ririe joined Malad with two selections apiece, and West Side had one player selected.

RELATED | Sweet vindication: ‘Juggernaut’ Dragons finish championship season with more domination

Jones finished the tournament averaging 13.3 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks per game. Ward came off the bench to post 11.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3 assists and 1 steal per game.

RELATED | Malad doubles up Kellogg; Firth erupts late against West Side; Ririe falls to Grangeville

Here are the complete 3A Girls Basketball All-Tournament Team selections, as voted on by IdahoSports.com’s Paul Kingsbury and Laif Morrison, who provided play-by-play and color commentary for the 3A games throughout the tournament.

Tournament MVP
Brynnlee Jones, Malad

Defensive MVP
Addisyn Vanderwall, Grangeville
5.3 RPG, 4.3 SPG, 10 Deflections

6th Man Award
Paityn Ward, Malad, junior

1st Team
Annelise Curran, Ambrose
Daisha Sorensen, Firth, freshman
Caryss Barger, Grangeville
Izzy Haycock, Malad, senior
Eden Jensen, Ririe, junior

2nd Team
Amelia Alexander, Ambrose
Bryley Tadman, Ambrose
Georgie Jolley, Firth, senior
Autumn Long, Grangeville
Mikell Keetch, Malad, senior

3rd Team
Gretah Angle, Kellogg
Kiley Miller, Malad, senior
Maycee Christensen, New Plymouth
McKall Marsh, Ririe, senior
Miley Cundick, West Side, senior

sports logo Get more sports news here

SUBMIT A CORRECTION