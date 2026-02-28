Malad stands out in 3A All-Tournament selections - East Idaho News

Malad stands out in 3A All-Tournament selectionsPublished at
EASTERN IDAHO — The Malad Dragons used contributions from up and down the lineup to dominate their way to a 3A state championship. That balance has led to five All-Tournament selections.
Izzy Haycock, Mikell Keetch and Kiley Miller were named First-, Second-, and Third-Team selections, respectively, joining Tournament MVP Brynnlee Jones and 6th Man Award-winner Paityn Ward. Firth and Ririe joined Malad with two selections apiece, and West Side had one player selected.
RELATED | Sweet vindication: ‘Juggernaut’ Dragons finish championship season with more domination
Jones finished the tournament averaging 13.3 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks per game. Ward came off the bench to post 11.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3 assists and 1 steal per game.
RELATED | Malad doubles up Kellogg; Firth erupts late against West Side; Ririe falls to Grangeville
Here are the complete 3A Girls Basketball All-Tournament Team selections, as voted on by IdahoSports.com’s Paul Kingsbury and Laif Morrison, who provided play-by-play and color commentary for the 3A games throughout the tournament.
Tournament MVP
Brynnlee Jones, Malad
Defensive MVP
Addisyn Vanderwall, Grangeville
5.3 RPG, 4.3 SPG, 10 Deflections
6th Man Award
Paityn Ward, Malad, junior
1st Team
Annelise Curran, Ambrose
Daisha Sorensen, Firth, freshman
Caryss Barger, Grangeville
Izzy Haycock, Malad, senior
Eden Jensen, Ririe, junior
2nd Team
Amelia Alexander, Ambrose
Bryley Tadman, Ambrose
Georgie Jolley, Firth, senior
Autumn Long, Grangeville
Mikell Keetch, Malad, senior
3rd Team
Gretah Angle, Kellogg
Kiley Miller, Malad, senior
Maycee Christensen, New Plymouth
McKall Marsh, Ririe, senior
Miley Cundick, West Side, senior