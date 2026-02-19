Olympic and Paralympic gold medalists return to Pocatello for Simplot Games - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The 2026 Simplot Games — the 46th annual high school track and field event — will welcome back Olympic gold medalist Tara Davis-Woodhall and Paralympic gold medalist Hunter Woodhall as guest Olympians.

The games are slated for Thursday through Saturday at Idaho State University’s ICCU Dome, formerly known as the Holt Arena.

“We are thrilled to welcome Hunter and Tara back to the Simplot Games as this year’s honored Olympic and Paralympic athletes,” Kristi Borgholthaus, executive director of the Simplot Games, said in a news release. “Their journey — from meeting here in Pocatello at our Simplot Games in 2017 to becoming Olympic and Paralympic champions — embodies the spirit of perseverance and excellence that inspires every young athlete who steps onto our track.”

When Tara and Hunter first met at the 2017 Simplot Games in Pocatello, Tara set the still-standing long jump record, and the two combined to win five events.

Olympic gold medalist Tara Davis-Woodhall and Paralympic gold medalist Hunter Woodhall will return to the 46th annual Simplot Games as guest Olympians. | Courtesy photo

Hunter, a bilateral amputee sprinter, became the first double-amputee to earn an NCAA Division I track scholarship and has since won multiple Paralympic medals, including gold in the men’s 400 meters at the 2024 Paralympics.

Tara is a world-class long jumper who set American junior records, has remained undefeated in the long jump over the past two years, and captured gold at the 2024 Olympics, 2024 World Indoor Championships and 2025 World Championships.

As part of Simplot Games, there will be a moderated Q&A session with the Woodhalls during the Dick Fosbury Breakfast on Saturday at 7:30 a.m. Tickets are required for the breakfast and can be purchased online at the Simplot Games store.

Other Olympic athletes also attending the Simplot Games include Andre Phillips, Willie Banks, Stacy Dragila and Tyson Gunter.

According to Andrea Gumm, a public affairs manager for the J.R. Simplot Company, there are 2,120 athletes registered for this year’s Simplot Games. Some are coming to Pocatello from as far away as Australia. It is an open meet, where athletes do not need a qualifying time or distance to compete. Admission is free for spectators.

Gumm said Thursday and Friday will be qualifying events, and Saturday’s events will be finals. The ceremony and parade of athletes is scheduled for Saturday at 11:30 a.m.

“One of the things we try to do with this event is really make sure that attendees in our community feel that Olympic spirit that we think is so special,” Gumm said. “Similar to an opening ceremony, we organize 2,000 kids — I don’t know how we do it, but it happens — we organize them by state, and they get to parade around the track.”

More information on the Simplot Games can be found at the Simplot Games website.

“We’re just super proud to be able to do this every year and give kids an opportunity to have fun, meet people, push themselves and compete,” Gumm said. “It’s just such a thrill every year to get to do this.”