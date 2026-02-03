 One of the fastest women of all time is charged with speeding - East Idaho News
Girls Basketball

Mon

West Jefferson

37

North Fremont

60

Girls Basketball

Mon

Alturas Prep

8

Grace

69

Girls Basketball

Mon

Salmon

18

Firth

50

Boys Basketball

Mon

American Heritage

56

Taylor's Crossing

85

Girls Basketball

Sat

Burley

34

@ Pocatello

55

Girls Basketball

Sat

Preston

63

@ Century

26

Girls Basketball

Sat

Grace

45

@ Cokeville (WY)

48

Boys Basketball

Sat

Butte County

41

@ West Jefferson

63

National Sports

One of the fastest women of all time is charged with speeding

  Published at  | Updated at

Associated Press

Sha'Carri Richardson
United States’ Sha’Carri Richardson looks on after winning the gold medal in the women’s 4 X 100 meters relay at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Sept. 21, 2025. | Matthias Schrader, Associated Press
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Olympic gold medalist Sha’Carri Richardson was arrested and charged with speeding in Florida on Thursday, according to law enforcement.

Richardson was arrested for allegedly going 104 mph (167 kph) on a parkway just outside of Orlando. A spokesperson for the Orange County sheriff’s department said she was “dangerously tailgating and traveling across lanes of travel to pass other motorists.”

The 25-year-old sprinter is one of the fastest women of all time, winning a silver medal in the 100 meters in the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics, and gold in the 4×100 relay that same year. Richardson’s Olympic medals came after she was disqualified from the 2020 Olympics when she tested positive for chemicals found in marijuana.

Last year, Richardson issued a public apology to her boyfriend, Christian Coleman, after she was arrested on a fourth-degree domestic violence offense for allegedly assaulting Coleman at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in July.

RELATED | Sha’Carri Richardson addresses domestic violence arrest and apologizes to Christian Coleman

sports logo Get more sports news here

SUBMIT A CORRECTION