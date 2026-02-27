Parks and Rec announces earliest opening of city golf courses in years - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Due to the rare un-winter-like weather this year, all three city-owned golf courses in Idaho Falls will officially open on Saturday.

According to a Facebook post from Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation, all three golf courses — Sand Creek, Pinecrest, and Sage Lakes — will open for the season on Saturday, Feb. 28, making it the earliest opening in years.

“Dust off those clubs and come enjoy the fairways,” says the post. “We can’t wait to see you out on the course!”

The golf courses were not able to open for the season in 2025 until March 12 due to wet, winter weather. They closed again on March 13 that year and were unable to reopen until March 25.

In 2024, the courses couldn’t open until March 22, also because of winter weather. In 2023, the courses couldn’t open until April 12.

Tee times reservations for the courses opened for booking on Friday at 7 a.m., with options for Saturday and Sunday. After this weekend, tee times can be booked two days in advance.

Click here to book a tee time or to learn more about Idaho Falls Golf.

The pro shops, food options, and golf carts are also opening on Saturday.