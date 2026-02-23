Photo of the Week: 7 trophies coming back to eastern Idaho following girls' state tournament - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — Three of six championship trophies are coming home to southeastern Idaho after the Malad Dragons, Bear Lake Bears and Pocatello Thunder all earned titles at last week’s girls’ state basketball championships.

The Rigby Trojans (third place), Sugar-Salem Diggers (second place), Ririe Bulldogs (consolation) and Butte County Pirates (third place) each earned their own hardware to conclude a successful weekend for District 5-6 teams.

While the girls’ basketball championships were going on in the Treasure Valley, Idaho State University’s ICCU Dome hosted the annual Simplot Games, where hundreds of the nation’s top track and field athletes competed — and a pair of locals won events.

Here are some of our favorite photos from the week:

Don’t forget to visit our public Facebook group, East Idaho News – Sports, to vote for your favorite — here. The winner, selected Wednesday at noon, will be our group’s header photo for the following week.

The Bear Lake Bears avenged their loss to Sugar-Salem in last year’s 4A state championship, beating those same Diggers, 65-57, in this year’s championship. The Bears were led by center Halle Wells, with a double-double, and lights-out shooting from Brooke Boehme and Abby Humpherys. | Pat Sutphin, Gameframephoto.com

The Malad Dragons pour onto the court after winning the 3A state championship. Malad crushed the competition, winning their three state tournament games, over Kellogg, Grangeville and Ambrose by a combined 79 points. | Steve Conner, EastIdahoSports.com

Rigby’s Bailey Barber (5) puts up a 3-point shot against Middleton in their semifinal match-up Friday. | Steve Conner, EastIdahoSports.com

Blackfoot’s Blaklee Ball (2) drives to the basket past the Sandpoint defense in their semifinal game on Friday. | Steve Conner, EastIdahoSports.com

Marsh Valley junior Zayli Merzlock blocks a shot by Fruitland sophomore Karli Roubidoux on Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026, during the first round of the girls state basketball tournament at Skyview High School in Nampa. Marsh Valley defeated Fruitland 53-50 to advance to the semifinal game. | Pat Sutphin, Gameframephoto.com

Rigby’s Brinley Larsen (4) fights to get a shot up against Boise’s Olivia Chatfield (24) in their opening game at the Idaho State Girls Basketball Championships. | Steve Conner, EastIdahoSports.com

Highland’s Spencer Van Orden wins the 200-meter sprint at the Simplot Games. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

Marsh Valley’s Lydia Townsend wins the pole vault at the Simplot Games, clearing a height of 13 feet. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com