Photo of the Week: 7 trophies coming back to eastern Idaho following girls' state tournament - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — Three of six championship trophies are coming home to southeastern Idaho after the Malad Dragons, Bear Lake Bears and Pocatello Thunder all earned titles at last week’s girls’ state basketball championships.
The Rigby Trojans (third place), Sugar-Salem Diggers (second place), Ririe Bulldogs (consolation) and Butte County Pirates (third place) each earned their own hardware to conclude a successful weekend for District 5-6 teams.
While the girls’ basketball championships were going on in the Treasure Valley, Idaho State University’s ICCU Dome hosted the annual Simplot Games, where hundreds of the nation’s top track and field athletes competed — and a pair of locals won events.
Here are some of our favorite photos from the week:
