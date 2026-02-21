Rigby's unbeaten season comes to an end in physical matchup with Middleton - East Idaho News

NAMPA – The perfect season is over.

It ended with a flurry of Middleton defenders swarming Rigby like Friday’s 6A semifinal game was a reenactment of the Trojan War.

It was ugly at times, with both physical defenses trying to impose their will, and the result was a steady parade to the free-throw line.

In the end, Middleton prevailed, out-defensing a Rigby team that had itself thrived at harassing opponents.

Constant pressure and challenging every pass and held ball was a strategy that worked perfectly for the Vikings on the way to a convincing 60-42 win.

Rigby entered the state tournament 23-0.

Trojan coach Todd Barber wasn’t happy with the outcome.

“We haven’t (seen) that type of defense like that, but if the officiating is going to let it happen, then they got away with it,” Barber said. “They were able, in my mind, to play really, really physical and do anything they wanted without getting foul calls … When you get pushed and you get shoved and you get held on … when you’re trying to go in for a shot and expecting that kind of contact then it throws your shot off … the first night was officiated professionally and better, and tonight I thought these refs just let it get way out of hand.”

Every Rigby starter had at least two fouls by the half, with Lauren Burnside, the team’s top post defender and rebounder, and Brinley Larsen, the team’s second-leading scorer, each on the bench with three fouls.

Rigby shot 28% in the first half and trailed 28-19.

Middleton shot 38 free throws in the game, hitting 31. Rigby shot 27 free throws.

The Trojans (24-1) entered the tournament with the top scoring defense in the state and were among the top scoring offenses in 6A.

They managed just four points and one field in the first quarter. Middleton (21-4) took advantage with a 13-2 run.

Even with the cold shooting and foul trouble, Rigby was only down by nine points at the half.

But things didn’t get any better for the Trojans in the second half as they scored just four points in the third quarter and Middleton upped its lead to 21 points.

Kinzley Larsen finished with 12 points for Rigby.

Brinley Larsen and Bailey Barber each fouled out.

Rigby will play Coeur d’Alene in Saturday’s third-place game. Tip is noon at Timberline High.

Middleton will face No. 1 seed Eagle for the 6A title at 8 p.m. in the Idaho Center.