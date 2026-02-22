Shoeless in Pocatello: High school athlete runs barefoot at Simplot Games - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Shoes or no shoes, 18-year-old Jackson Laird is just as fast. At least that’s what he showed during the 46th Annual Simplot Games.

Hailing from Weiser, Idaho, Laird was one of over 2,100 high school athletes who registered for this year’s annual track and field event. And when he got on the track, ready to race on Friday, he said an official pulled him aside.

“I forgot that Simplot has the no needle spike rule, and I showed up with my spike still in,” Laird told EastIdahoNews.com. “They got me while I was on the block. So I didn’t really have time to go get my flats because they were off in the far warm-up section.”

“They pulled me off and asked me if I wanted to run barefoot,” he said. “It’s my only race, so I might as well.”

Laird went through with it and scored 7.19 seconds in the 60-meter dash, placing first in his heat and eighth overall. This was also his personal record.

Laird said he’s done some plyometrics barefoot outside in the summer, usually with socks, but otherwise this event was entirely new to him.

Then on Saturday — this time prepared with more fitting footwear for the finals — Laird raced the 60-meter dash again. And he scored the exact same time: 7.19 seconds.

While he didn’t win his final race, perhaps Laird has a shoeless career ahead of him.

“Honestly, I feel like yesterday I had more power,” Laird said. “I had more drive.”