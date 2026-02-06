Skyline's do-everything speedster Zyan Crockett signs with Idaho State - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – The Idaho State offense just got a lot faster.

Skyline speedster Zyan Crockett, the 5A state 100-meter champion, signed to play football for the Bengals Thursday afternoon.

Clad in an orange Bengal hoodie, Crockett sat with his mother Krystal Hansen in the campus theater, which was packed with teammates, coaches, friends, and family.

Football coach Scott Berger tearfully called Crockett “One of the greatest Grizzlies of all-time.”

Unfortunately for the Bengal track team, Crockett said he was just focusing on football when he heads to ISU in the fall.

“I knew Idaho State was a good place for me,” Crockett said. “It’s close to home, it’s a good education, and the football team is good … After my visit I knew that was the place for me.”

The do-everything Crockett was a first-team All-Conference selection at three positions, earning the nod at wide receiver, return specialist, and punter.

He was a two-time 5A All-State first-team selection. Last year he totaled 1,667 yards (831 receiving, 836 rushing) and 24 total touchdowns.

Crockett said he’s expected to play slot receiver at ISU and could possibly be a returner.

He said he plans to study something in the medical field while at ISU.

“I love helping people,” he said.

Before he heads to ISU, Crockett will return to the track in the spring.

While he’s played competitive tackle football since age 8, last season was Crockett’s first as a track athlete.

He said the purpose of joining the track team was to improve his football skills and fitness, but Crockett was nearly unbeatable, winning district titles in the 100 and 200.

He added a third-place finish in the state 5A 200 to go with his gold in the 100, and helped lead the 4×100 and 4×200 relay teams to a fourth and third-place finish, respectively.

Crockett said his goal this spring is to get back on the sprint podium and add personal-best times in the 100 and 200.

As for football, signing day has always been a goal, he said.

“That was always my dream as a little kid to play in the NFL,” he said. “The first step is to play in college, so I want to achieve it.”