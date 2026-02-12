 State-ranked Grace wrestler Skyla Cloud signs with Utah Tech - East Idaho News
college signing

State-ranked Grace wrestler Skyla Cloud signs with Utah Tech

Allan Steele

Allan Steele, EastIdahoSports.com

Grace’s Skyla Cloud recently signed to wrestle at Utah Tech University. | Courtesy photo.
GRACE – Grace’s Skyla Cloud recently signed to wrestle at Utah Tech University.

Cloud finished fourth at last year’s state championship meet at 152 pounds and finished the year 35-9.

She’s ranked sixth by IdahoSports.com this season in a very competitive 155 weight class that also includes Petyon Reeves of Thunder Ridge (fourth) and Julia Banks of Challis (fifth).

The Utah Tech women’s team finished second at the 2025 National Duals.

