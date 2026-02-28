State tournament: Semifinals are set as area teams chase medals and team trophies - East Idaho News

NAMPA – The semifinals for the state wrestling championships are set for Saturday, with dozens of east Idaho wrestlers in the hunt for titles.

After Day 1 of the team race, Malad leads 3A with 129 points.

Snake River has the lead in 4A with 160 points, with American Falls in fourth with 106.

In 5A, Blackfoot is in third place behind Minico and Nampa, while Madison sits in fourth place in 6A.

On the girls side, Thunder Ridge is tied for second with Kuna with 56.5 points, trailing Eagle with 73 points.

Here’s a look at area wrestlers who advanced to the semifinals. The semifinal rounds are 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The championship finals are 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

GIRLS

Taylor Brown, Thunder Ridge, 100

Catherine Montalvan, West Jefferson, 105

Mya Bolander, Idaho Falls, 110

Madi Barzee, West Jefferson, 110

Kinzie Williams, American Falls, 115

Gracie Price, Thunder Ridge, 120

Bella Eddins, Grace, 125

Zuri Tavarez, South Fremont, 125

Kyler Scott, Century, 130

Keanna Conrad, Blackfoot, 135

Aubrey Shulz, Malad, 140

Mia Peery, Preston, 145

Kate Allred, Preston, 155

Julia Banks, Challis, 155

Molly Olague, Skyline, 170

Shauna Anderson, Thunder Ridge, 190

Esmeralda Gonzalez, Sugar-Salem, 235

BOYS

6A

Emilio Peterson, Madison, 106

Jaxon Hansen, Madison, 113

Brand’n Edstrom, Madison, 120

Sawyer Anderson, Highland, 132

Jordan Loya, Madison, 138

Ace Ingram, Madison, 144

Cuyler Johnston, Highland, 144

Jacob Vincent, Highland, 150

Aiden Hernandez, Highland, 157

James Hansen, Madison, 157

Brakken Johnston, Highland, 165

Trayson Whitworth, Highland, 175

McGregor Miller, Madison, 215

Seth Mann, Thunder Ridge, 285

Sidi Kante, Madison, 285

5A

Tytan Freeman, Shelley, 98

Brannick Reyes, Blackfoot, 98

Apisai Tabakece, Pocatello, 98

Krew Keller, Preston, 106

John Behm, Shelley, 113

Porter Campbell, Preston, 120

Ayden Tokita, Skyline, 120

Scott Scott, Bonneville, 126

Peyton Keller, Preston, 126

Ty Petersen, Shelley, 132

Rydge Vail, Bonneville, 132

Ryker Balmforth, Shelley, 138

Tanner Despain, Blackfoot, 138

Ty Adams, Blackfoot, 144

Boone Bowman, Blackfoot, 144

Kaden Bunderson, Pocatello, 144

Brian Moreno, Blackfoot, 150

Gabriel Archuleta, Pocatello, 165

Damien Avila, Blackfoot, 165

Austin Reeves, Hillcrest, 285

4A

Tason Banta, Sugar-Salem, 98

Jaxon Phillips, Snake River, 98

Morris Heib, Snake River, 98

Damian Palacios, Sugar-Salem, 106

Chance Povey, American Falls, 106

Ross Mcpherson, Bear Lake, 113

Gus Packer, Snake River, 113

Greysen Packer, South Fremont, 120

Will Wright, Teton, 120

Gage Reynolds, Snake River, 126

Kai Christiansen, American Falls, 132

Kelton Reynolds, Snake River, 132

Jett Atchley, Teton, 138

Nathan Gugelman II, American Falls, 144

Colt Thompson, Snake River, 144

Onyx Kunsaitis, American Falls, 150

Logan Marshall, Snake River, 157

Wade Williams, American Falls, 157

Kace Fullmer, Teton, 165

Clancey Howell, Snake River, 165

Titas Dillow, American Falls, 165

Mason Bloxom, Bear Lake, 175

Kelton Ricks, South Fremont, 175

Ryker Thomas, Snake River, 175

Blaise Turner, American Falls, 190

Jarrett Fuller, Snake River, 215

Lynden Stone, Snake River, 285

3A/2A/1A

Kallen Price, Malad, 98

Jack Jones, Ririe, 106

Jack Willie, Malad, 113

Terance O’Connor, Salmon, 120

Riggin Montgomery, Malad, 126

Braydebn Cosens, Butte County, 132

Jack Schwendiman, Ririe, 138

Carter Kimball, Grace, 138

Tyler Hulse, West Jefferson, 144

Drake Morrison, Malad, 157

Jacob Harris, Aberdeen, 157

Mac Hall, West Jefferson, 165

Oakley Maddox, Malad, 175

Razden Harris, Ririe, 175

Elijah Dillworth, Soda Springs, 190

Rydon Montgomery, Malad, 190

Tannon Nelson, Aberdeen, 215

Cam Bingham, Malad, 215

Beau Ringel, Firth, 215

Will Whittier, Challis, 285

Trevor Allen, Malad, 285

Michael Lizarraga, Firth, 285