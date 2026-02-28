State tournament: Semifinals are set as area teams chase medals and team trophies - East Idaho News

State tournament: Semifinals are set as area teams chase medals and team trophiesPublished at | Updated at
NAMPA – The semifinals for the state wrestling championships are set for Saturday, with dozens of east Idaho wrestlers in the hunt for titles.
After Day 1 of the team race, Malad leads 3A with 129 points.
Snake River has the lead in 4A with 160 points, with American Falls in fourth with 106.
In 5A, Blackfoot is in third place behind Minico and Nampa, while Madison sits in fourth place in 6A.
On the girls side, Thunder Ridge is tied for second with Kuna with 56.5 points, trailing Eagle with 73 points.
Here’s a look at area wrestlers who advanced to the semifinals. The semifinal rounds are 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The championship finals are 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
GIRLS
Taylor Brown, Thunder Ridge, 100
Catherine Montalvan, West Jefferson, 105
Mya Bolander, Idaho Falls, 110
Madi Barzee, West Jefferson, 110
Kinzie Williams, American Falls, 115
Gracie Price, Thunder Ridge, 120
Bella Eddins, Grace, 125
Zuri Tavarez, South Fremont, 125
Kyler Scott, Century, 130
Keanna Conrad, Blackfoot, 135
Aubrey Shulz, Malad, 140
Mia Peery, Preston, 145
Kate Allred, Preston, 155
Julia Banks, Challis, 155
Molly Olague, Skyline, 170
Shauna Anderson, Thunder Ridge, 190
Esmeralda Gonzalez, Sugar-Salem, 235
BOYS
6A
Emilio Peterson, Madison, 106
Jaxon Hansen, Madison, 113
Brand’n Edstrom, Madison, 120
Sawyer Anderson, Highland, 132
Jordan Loya, Madison, 138
Ace Ingram, Madison, 144
Cuyler Johnston, Highland, 144
Jacob Vincent, Highland, 150
Aiden Hernandez, Highland, 157
James Hansen, Madison, 157
Brakken Johnston, Highland, 165
Trayson Whitworth, Highland, 175
McGregor Miller, Madison, 215
Seth Mann, Thunder Ridge, 285
Sidi Kante, Madison, 285
5A
Tytan Freeman, Shelley, 98
Brannick Reyes, Blackfoot, 98
Apisai Tabakece, Pocatello, 98
Krew Keller, Preston, 106
John Behm, Shelley, 113
Porter Campbell, Preston, 120
Ayden Tokita, Skyline, 120
Scott Scott, Bonneville, 126
Peyton Keller, Preston, 126
Ty Petersen, Shelley, 132
Rydge Vail, Bonneville, 132
Ryker Balmforth, Shelley, 138
Tanner Despain, Blackfoot, 138
Ty Adams, Blackfoot, 144
Boone Bowman, Blackfoot, 144
Kaden Bunderson, Pocatello, 144
Brian Moreno, Blackfoot, 150
Gabriel Archuleta, Pocatello, 165
Damien Avila, Blackfoot, 165
Austin Reeves, Hillcrest, 285
4A
Tason Banta, Sugar-Salem, 98
Jaxon Phillips, Snake River, 98
Morris Heib, Snake River, 98
Damian Palacios, Sugar-Salem, 106
Chance Povey, American Falls, 106
Ross Mcpherson, Bear Lake, 113
Gus Packer, Snake River, 113
Greysen Packer, South Fremont, 120
Will Wright, Teton, 120
Gage Reynolds, Snake River, 126
Kai Christiansen, American Falls, 132
Kelton Reynolds, Snake River, 132
Jett Atchley, Teton, 138
Nathan Gugelman II, American Falls, 144
Colt Thompson, Snake River, 144
Onyx Kunsaitis, American Falls, 150
Logan Marshall, Snake River, 157
Wade Williams, American Falls, 157
Kace Fullmer, Teton, 165
Clancey Howell, Snake River, 165
Titas Dillow, American Falls, 165
Mason Bloxom, Bear Lake, 175
Kelton Ricks, South Fremont, 175
Ryker Thomas, Snake River, 175
Blaise Turner, American Falls, 190
Jarrett Fuller, Snake River, 215
Lynden Stone, Snake River, 285
3A/2A/1A
Kallen Price, Malad, 98
Jack Jones, Ririe, 106
Jack Willie, Malad, 113
Terance O’Connor, Salmon, 120
Riggin Montgomery, Malad, 126
Braydebn Cosens, Butte County, 132
Jack Schwendiman, Ririe, 138
Carter Kimball, Grace, 138
Tyler Hulse, West Jefferson, 144
Drake Morrison, Malad, 157
Jacob Harris, Aberdeen, 157
Mac Hall, West Jefferson, 165
Oakley Maddox, Malad, 175
Razden Harris, Ririe, 175
Elijah Dillworth, Soda Springs, 190
Rydon Montgomery, Malad, 190
Tannon Nelson, Aberdeen, 215
Cam Bingham, Malad, 215
Beau Ringel, Firth, 215
Will Whittier, Challis, 285
Trevor Allen, Malad, 285
Michael Lizarraga, Firth, 285