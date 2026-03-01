4A/3A: American Falls' Gugelman is a 4-timer, Snake River and Malad claim team titles - East Idaho News

NAMPA – Make that four in row for Nate Gugelman II.

The American Falls senior reached the pinnacle of Idaho wrestling, claiming a fourth-straight state title in convincing fashion with a 9-1 major decision over Klete Cook of Weiser in the 4A 144 finals.

“I wanted to score a lot more,” said Gugelman. “I wrestled sloppy for what I wanted to do, but I did the job, just not quite like I wanted.”

Gugelman said he told his dad Nate Gugelman, who also happens to be American Falls’ coach, that he wanted to be four-timer.

The coach and wrestler and father and son talked about what that would entail.

“That’s kind of been the goal all along,” Gugelman II said.

Gugelman has already signed to wrestle in college at Utah Valley.

He’ll wrestle in some national tournaments this summer before heading to college.

“I always want to shoot for the stars,” he said.

American Falls finished third in the 4A team race, with 10 wrestlers earning medals, including Blaise Turner, who became a repeat winner, winning a 190.

Snake River qualified 25 wrestlers for state and the Panthers’ depth paid off.

The Panthers totaled 290.5 points to win their 15 state title in program history.

Snake River celebrates teh 4A state team title. | Ryan Kump, GameFrame via EastIdahoSports.com.

Morris Heib won the 4A 98 title, but 13 other wrestlers earned medals for Snake River.

Sophomore Greysen Packer of South Fremont earned a second state title, finishing 55-2 after a tech fall of Marsh Valley’s Hunter Solomon.

Kole Younger of Marsh Valley won his second state title and Jett Atchley of Teton claimed the 138 title.

Teton got a second champion when Kace Fullmer defeated Titus Dillow of American Falls in a 16-6 major decision at 165.

Malad celebrates its third straight wrestling title. | Allan Steele, EastIdahoSports.com.

In 3A, it was Malad celebrating a third consecutive team title, outdistancing runner-up Kellogg by more than 90 points.

The Dragons’ Drake Morrison won the 157 title with a 17-0 tech fall over Jose Lara of Wendell to win a second-straight title.

“Our team has won it two years in a row and all I want to do is compete for my team,” Morrison said. “I did everything in my power to win our third.”

Morrison said the team objective is to treat every meet and every match like it’s the state championship.

“Doesn’t matter if it’s out in the middle of nowhere, it’s still a match and it’s something you compete and do your best. That’s all your team needs from you.”

Oakley Maddox also won a title for Malad, taking the 175 championship.

Other individual 3A winners included sophomore Jake Barzee of West Side, who won his second state title, while Terance O’Connor of Salmon won his first at 120.

Ririe’s Jack Schwendiman won his first title after placing fifth and second the past two seasons.

Mac Hall of West Jefferson held off St. Maries Aiden Yearout 10-4 to win at 165.

Soda Springs’ Elijah Dilworth finished the season 47-1 after an 18-5 major decision over Tri-Valley’s Eli Noah to win his first title after finishing fifth, second and second the past three seasons.

Aberdeen’s Tannon Nelson won the 215 title with a pin of Firth’s Beau Ringel.

Challis heavyweight Will Whittier won the 285 title.