AJ Dybantsa named Big 12 freshman of the year, 1st such from BYU since 2007 - East Idaho News

PROVO (KSL.com) — BYU basketball’s late-season slip-up didn’t slow down AJ Dybantsa.

The freshman from Brockton, Mass., was named Big 12 freshman of the year by league coaches, the conference announced Monday afternoon.

Dybantsa is the seventh player in BYU history to be named freshman of the year by his conference, and the first since Jonathan Tavernari won the award in the Mountain West in 2006-07.

The nation’s leading scorer who averaged 24.7 points per game, Dybantsa also earned All-Big 12 first-team and All-Freshman accolades.

He was joined in All-Big 12 honors by teammate Richie Saunders, who was named to the second team, and third-team selection Robert Wright III.

Arizona’s Jaden Bradley was named Big 12 player of the year, and Kansas’ Flory Biding was tabbed defensive player of the year.

Kansas’ Melvin Council Jr. took conference newcomer of the year honors, Arizona’s Tobe Awaka took sixth man of the year, and Texas Tech’s Christian Anderson was named most improved.

Arizona’s Tommy Lloyd was named coach of the year after guiding the Wildcats to their first Big 12 regular-season title with an 18-2 league record. It’s the first Big 12 honor for the 2022 Associated Press national coach of the year, who has totaled 141 wins in the past five seasons — the most of any coach in NCAA Division I history.

Utah’s Terrence Brown earned All-Big 12 honorable mention honors.

2026 All-Big 12 Men’s Basketball Awards

Player of the Year: Jaden Bradley, Arizona

Defensive Player of the Year: Flory Bidunga, Kansas

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Tamin Lipsey, Iowa State

Freshman of the Year: AJ Dybantsa, BYU

Newcomer of the Year: Melvin Council Jr., Kansas

Sixth Man Award: Tobe Awaka, Arizona*

Most Improved: Christian Anderson, Texas Tech

Coach of the Year: Tommy Lloyd, Arizona

All-Big 12 First Team

Jaden Bradley, Arizona

Brayden Burries, Arizona

Motiejus Krivas, Arizona

AJ Dybantsa, BYU*

Emanuel Sharp, Houston

Kingston Flemings, Houston*

Joshua Jefferson, Iowa State

Flory Bidunga, Kansas

Christian Anderson, Texas Tech

JT Toppin, Texas Tech*

All-Big 12 Second Team

Richie Saunders, BYU

Baba Miller, Cincinnati

Tamin Lipsey, Iowa State

Milan Momcilovic, Iowa State

Darryn Peterson, Kansas

All-Big 12 Third Team

Koa Peat, Arizona

Cameron Carr, Baylor

Rob Wright, BYU

Themus Fulks, UCF

Xavier Edmonds, TCU

All-Big 12 Honorable Mention

Arizona: Tobe Awaka

Baylor: Tounde Yessoufou

Cincinnati: Moustapha Thiam

Colorado: Isaiah Johnson

Houston: Joseph Tugler, Milos Uzan

Kansas: Melvin Council Jr.

Kansas State: PJ Haggerty

Oklahoma State: Parsa Fallah

TCU: David Punch

Texas Tech: Donovan Atwell

West Virginia: Honor Huff

Utah: Terrence Brown

All-Defensive Team

Jaden Bradley, Arizona

Motiejus Krivas, Arizona

Emanuel Sharp, Houston

Joseph Tugler, Houston

Tamin Lipsey, Iowa State

Flory Bidunga, Kansas*

A tie resulted in an extra position on the team

All-Freshman Team

Brayden Burries, Arizona*

Koa Peat, Arizona

AJ Dybantsa, BYU*

Kingston Flemings, Houston*

Darryn Peterson, Kansas*

All-Newcomer Team

Cameron Carr, Baylor

Themus Fulks, UCF

Baba Miller, Cincinnati

Melvin Council Jr., Kansas

Donovan Atwell, Texas Tech

*- unanimous selection