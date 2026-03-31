Alyssa Yee a sparkplug for the high-octane Idaho State offense - East Idaho News

POCATELLO – The Idaho State softball team opened the Big Sky season with a 2-1 series win over Weber State.

As usual, right in the middle of the action was Alyssa Yee.

The senior outfielder finished 9 for 12 (.750) in the three games and slugged 1.583 for the series.

Yee hit four doubles and a grand slam and was named Big Sky Conference Co-Player of the Week.

She can also add East Idaho Sports Athlete of the Week honors.

Idaho State, the reigning conference regular-season champion, is 25-14 overall and is tied for second in the Big Sky behind Montana after one series.

Yee leads the Big Sky with 38 runs scored, and is among conference leaders with a .388 average. She’s second with 14 doubles and ranks among leaders in total bases, slugging, hits, triples, and walks.

Yee is third in the Big Sky with 33 RBIs, behind teammates Ava Brown (36) and Sydney Groves (35).

She’s also second in the conference with 12 stolen bases.

Idaho State hosts Portland State in a Big Sky series beginning Friday.