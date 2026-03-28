Around the Horn: Bees complete 3-game sweep of Russets, Rigby scores comeback win against rival Madison - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — The Bonneville Bees asserted themselves this week, snatching a three-game sweep over the conference foe Shelley Russets, pushing their winning streak to seven.

After beating the Russets (7-5, 0-3) 9-2 at Bonneville on Thursday, the Bees (8-2, 3-0) took both ends of a doubleheader at Shelley on Friday.

The Friday schedule also featured a comeback victory for the Rigby Trojans (3-6, 1-0) over the conference rival Madison Bobcats (3-7, 0-1), and a South Fremont 10-run rule victory Bear Lake.

Bonneville @ Shelley

The Bees got impressive starts from juniors Crew Scott and Tanner Miller in a pair of victories at Shelley High School Saturday.

Scott started the first game of the double-dip, limiting the Russets to one hit and one unearned run over 6 innings, while striking out eight in a 6-1 win. Miller gave his team a similar performance in 9-2 game-two victory, striking out four while allowing one hit and one unearned run in his 4 innings of work.

Offense came from everywhere for Bonneville.

Senior Carter Bowen led the way for the Bees, going 2-for-3 with two runs scored in game one, adding two more hits, two runs and an RBI in game two. Bowen is batting .367 on the season, with a homer and team-leading nine RBIs.

After starting the season 1-2, Bonneville has won seven straight. The Russets have lost four straight following a 7-1 start to the season.

Rigby @ Madison

Rigby scored five runs in the seventh to erase Madison’s 8-5 lead, claiming a 10-9 victory in the first conference game of the season for both teams.

Capitalizing on an error, giving them two base runners with no outs at the start of the inning, the Trojans got run-scoring hits from senior Bentley Brower and Jayden Belnap to tie the game. Senior Jacob Stewart gave Rigby its first lead of the game with two outs on a two-run double.

The Bobcats tried to answer the five-run frame in the bottom half, loading the bases with one out. After a strikeout, Madison inched closer, scoring a run on a wild pitch. But junior Trip Walker finished the win for Rigby, coaxing a game-ending groundout.

The same two teams will meat again Saturday, at Rigby, to round out a two-game set.

Bear Lake @ South Fremont

The Cougars (7-2, 0-0) tallied their fourth win in a row, slashing the Bears (1-7, 0-0) 12-2 in five innings.

Tayson Farley did the heavy lifting on the mound for South Fremont, allowing four hits and two runs while striking out four in his 4-inning start.

Kierce Gold and Kru Yancey provided the punch out of the four- and five-holes. Gold finished 2-for-3 with a triple, two runs and four RBIs. Yancey went 3-for-3 with two doubles, two RBIs and one run scored.