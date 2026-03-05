Avalanche gymnasts win 90 medals at Yellowstone Challenge in Rexburg - East Idaho News

REXBURG — In a sport focused on individual athleticism, Avalanche Gymnastics brought home an impressive six team medals from last weekend’s Yellowstone Challenge in Rexburg.

“Our girls are really hitting their stride and beginning to peak at just the right time,” Avalanche head coach Cayla Beutler said. “The state championships are just around the corner, so this weekend was am impressive showing for all of these amazing athletes we have.”

Of the 53 gymnasts from Avalanche, 34 of them took home 90 individual medals over the weekend in the meet hosted at Madison High School.

Competing against teams from across Idaho, plus clubs from Utah and Wyoming, the Avalanche girls took top billing among the Platinum level by bringing home a first-place team medal.

The Platinums were led by Claire O’Neal, who scored an impressive 36.650 to place first in the all-around, in addition to a first place finish on bars (9.325), beam (9.050), and floor (9.450). Teammates Chiara Turner and Caimbree Maughan were close behind with scores of 36.275 and 35.925 to dominate the podium and secure a 1-2-3 in the all-around.

The Level 6 team of Bella Haderlie, Alyssa Hayes, and Hazel Hewit also went 1-2-3 to dominate the podium, with Haderlie in the top spot at 37.175 along with a first-place medal for bars (9.500) and floor (9.625). Hayes continued as the queen of beam with a first-place medal for the promising eighth grader.

The Level 7 team took the silver on Saturday, led by Natalie Otte (second all-around), Lillie Wade (third all-around and first on floor), and Megan Jacobson (first on bars).

The Gold team also took silver with all four girls placing first across the four individual events. Cecilia Winslow put up impressive numbers including a 9.900 on bars and a 38.050 in the all-around to place first in both.

The Level 2, 3 and 9 teams from Avalanche all brought back bronze medals with some standout individual performances.

Stella Redd put up an impressive 36.850 all-around score with first-place medals on bars, vault and floor. The level 9s went 1-2 in the all-around as Amelia Frerichs took first (34.500) and Marie Myrup took second (34.175).

Next up for Avalanche will be approximately 10 team members traveling to Arizona this week for the Valley of the Sun Challenge in Glendale.

This will be followed by the Level 2-10 State Championships in Kuna starting March 20 and the Xcel State Championships March 27-29 in Pocatello.