 Bengals split double-dip with Oregon State; Groves drives in 5 - East Idaho News
Softball

Thu

Wendell

18

West Side

6

Softball

Thu

Pocatello

5

Vallivue

0

Softball

Thu

Idaho Falls

15

Highland

3

Softball

Thu

Malad

14

Declo

8

Softball

Thu

Shelley

1

Rigby

7

Softball

Thu

Blackfoot

23

Jerome

12

Baseball

Thu

Idaho Falls

3

Niwot (CO)

12

Baseball

Thu

South Fremont

21

Parma

2

ISU softball

Bengals split double-dip with Oregon State; Groves drives in 5

  Published at
Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

ISU softball Sydney Groves
Idaho State University senior Sydney Groves bats during the first game of the Bengals’ doubleheader against Oregon State University Thursday at Direct Communications Field at Miller Ranch Stadium. Groves tallied five RBIs during the two games, including four in ISU’s 9-1 victory in the second game. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

POCATELLO — The Idaho State Bengals improved to 6-2 at home Thursday after splitting a doubleheader against the Oregon State Beavers.

ISU dropped the first game, 9-4, after the Beavers scored four runs apiece in the third and fourth innings, erasing a 2-1 ISU lead and chasing Bengals starter Kasey Aguinaga from the game in the third.

Riley Wickum replaced Aguinaga (L, 7-4) on the mound, allowing the final four Oregon State runs of the game in the fourth, but held Oregon State hitless over the final three frames, giving the Bengals a chance to come back.

ISU softball Riley Wickum
ISU senior Riley Wickum pitches during the first game of the Bengals’ doubleheader against Oregon State Thursday at Direct Communications Field at Miller Ranch Stadium. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

ISU pushed two more across in the sixth, but the come-back attempt fell short.

Senior right fielder Jaden Moore drove in two runs and scored another.

ISU softball Kira Day
Redshirt freshman Kira Day scores ISU’s first run of the game on a Jaden Moore double in the second inning of the Bengals’ 9-4 loss to Oregon State. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

The Bengals bounced back in the second game behind a solid start from Marley Goluskin (W, 6-3), who allowed one run on two hits while striking out five in a 6-inning complete game.

Support for the junior starter came early, with Ava Brown, Sydney Groves and Jenna Kearns each driving in a run in the first.

Brown and Groves each homered later in the 9-1 Bengal victory, including a three-run shot from Groves, rounding out a five-RBI day for the senior Boise State transfer.

ISU softball Ava Brown
ISU senior Ava Brown bats during the first game of the Bengals’ doubleheader against Oregon State. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

The Bengals complete their three-game set against Oregon State Friday, with first pitch scheduled for 1 p.m.

ISU will host Seattle University for three games this weekend, including a doubleheader on Saturday, before heading to Ogden, Utah to open their Big Sky Conference schedule against Weber State next weekend.

sports logo Get more sports news here

SUBMIT A CORRECTION