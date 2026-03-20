Bengals split double-dip with Oregon State; Groves drives in 5 - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The Idaho State Bengals improved to 6-2 at home Thursday after splitting a doubleheader against the Oregon State Beavers.

ISU dropped the first game, 9-4, after the Beavers scored four runs apiece in the third and fourth innings, erasing a 2-1 ISU lead and chasing Bengals starter Kasey Aguinaga from the game in the third.

Riley Wickum replaced Aguinaga (L, 7-4) on the mound, allowing the final four Oregon State runs of the game in the fourth, but held Oregon State hitless over the final three frames, giving the Bengals a chance to come back.

ISU senior Riley Wickum pitches during the first game of the Bengals’ doubleheader against Oregon State Thursday at Direct Communications Field at Miller Ranch Stadium. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

ISU pushed two more across in the sixth, but the come-back attempt fell short.

Senior right fielder Jaden Moore drove in two runs and scored another.

Redshirt freshman Kira Day scores ISU’s first run of the game on a Jaden Moore double in the second inning of the Bengals’ 9-4 loss to Oregon State. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

The Bengals bounced back in the second game behind a solid start from Marley Goluskin (W, 6-3), who allowed one run on two hits while striking out five in a 6-inning complete game.

Support for the junior starter came early, with Ava Brown, Sydney Groves and Jenna Kearns each driving in a run in the first.

Brown and Groves each homered later in the 9-1 Bengal victory, including a three-run shot from Groves, rounding out a five-RBI day for the senior Boise State transfer.

ISU senior Ava Brown bats during the first game of the Bengals’ doubleheader against Oregon State. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

The Bengals complete their three-game set against Oregon State Friday, with first pitch scheduled for 1 p.m.

ISU will host Seattle University for three games this weekend, including a doubleheader on Saturday, before heading to Ogden, Utah to open their Big Sky Conference schedule against Weber State next weekend.