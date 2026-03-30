Could Boise State produce another Scott Matlock in NFL? This coach thinks so - East Idaho News

BOSIE (Idaho Statesman) — Former Boise State (Broncos Fan Gear) player and current Los Angeles Charger Scott Matlock is a unicorn in the NFL.

A five-year defensive lineman for the Broncos, Matlock was drafted by the Chargers in 2023. After just a year in the league, he jumped to the opposite side of the ball, becoming a pass-catching fullback who can block anybody.

Those types of players don’t come around very often, and certainly not from the same school. But Boise State defensive coordinator Erik Chinander threw out a Matlock comparison on Monday afternoon for one of his former players: Defensive tackle Braxton Fely.

“He’s a guy that can play on special teams, and he is a team guy first and foremost,” Chinander said about Fely. “You’re getting somebody that you never have to worry about, that’s going to be a really good player, whatever role he’s given. He could be somewhat of a Scott Matlock; he can play that fullback position.”

Fely has never tried his hand in a live game at fullback; Matlock at least caught a couple of TDs as a tight end in special formations while at Boise State. The comparisons somewhat make sense physically: Although Fely (6-foot-1) is listed as 3 inches shorter than Matlock, he weighs just slightly less than Matlock during his final collegiate season (296 vs. 300).

Fely also impressed during Pro Day last week, managing a monster 38 reps on the bench press.

“A lot of people that I have talked to were very impressed with his overall workout,” Chinander said. “Obviously, the bench press was … and then the position work. I know some people are very impressed with his movements.”

Chinander said scouts were impressed with Fely’s three-cone and short shuttle workouts, but those times were not provided to the media. Fely ended his four-year Boise State career with 67 total tackles, 14 sacks and four forced fumbles in 56 games. His 5.5 sacks in 2025 were the second-most on the team.

Fely doesn’t appear on any mock boards ahead of next month’s NFL Draft (2026 NFL Draft Preview), but Chinander said that from the scouts he’s talked to, he expects Fely to “get a good shot” as either a late pick or a free agent. If Fely remains on the defensive side of the ball, Chinander thinks the skill set that would make Fely a good fullback would help him thrive in a blitz-heavy or 4-3 defense.

“He’s got one speed, he’s physical,” Chinander said. “He probably fits in the NFL in more of a defense where you’re getting upfield and penetrating, because of his explosiveness and his movements. “Also super, super football intelligent. He knows what’s going on in the back end, he knows dang near everything.”