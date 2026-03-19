 District champ Preston leads the way in 5A D5 All-Conference selections - East Idaho News
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All-Conference honors

District champ Preston leads the way in 5A D5 All-Conference selections

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Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Preston Kasen Bryce dunks in-game
Preston High School senior Kasen Bryce dunks during the District 5 senior showdown All-Star game at Pocatello High School. Bryce has been named the 5A District 5 Player of the Year. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com
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EASTERN IDAHO — For the second consecutive year, Preston represented the 5A classification’s three-team fifth district at the state tournament.

Preston went 3-1 in conference regular-season play, then dominated the district tournament. Now, Preston dominates the All-Conference selections, sweeping the top honors while having five players named to the All-Conference teams.

Here are the complete All-Conference selections, as chosen by the district’s coaches and athletic directors.

Coach of the Year: Tyler Jones, Preston
Player of the Year: Kasen Bryce, Preston, senior
Defensive Player of the Year: Rhett Schumann, Preston, senior

First-Team
Hunter Cordell, Pocatello, senior
Justus Mangum, Century, junior
Wayd Bailey, Preston, sophomore
Parker Galloway, Preston, senior
Adrian Gonzalez, Century, senior
Tavin Williams, Pocatello, senior

Second-Team
Xenphon Flesishmann, Century, junior
Luke Webb, Century, senior
Brody Michaelson, Pocatello, senior
Trip Beckstead, Preston, senior
Zennedine Griggs, Pocatello, junior

Honorable Mention
Maddux Hagler, Pocatello, sophomore
Teague Wheatley, Century, sophomore
Branson Smith, Preston, senior
Jack Enslinger, Pocatello, senior
McKoy Keller, Preston, senior
Daeton Poulson, Century, senior

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