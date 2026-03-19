District champ Preston leads the way in 5A D5 All-Conference selections - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — For the second consecutive year, Preston represented the 5A classification’s three-team fifth district at the state tournament.

Preston went 3-1 in conference regular-season play, then dominated the district tournament. Now, Preston dominates the All-Conference selections, sweeping the top honors while having five players named to the All-Conference teams.

Here are the complete All-Conference selections, as chosen by the district’s coaches and athletic directors.

Coach of the Year: Tyler Jones, Preston

Player of the Year: Kasen Bryce, Preston, senior

Defensive Player of the Year: Rhett Schumann, Preston, senior

First-Team

Hunter Cordell, Pocatello, senior

Justus Mangum, Century, junior

Wayd Bailey, Preston, sophomore

Parker Galloway, Preston, senior

Adrian Gonzalez, Century, senior

Tavin Williams, Pocatello, senior

Second-Team

Xenphon Flesishmann, Century, junior

Luke Webb, Century, senior

Brody Michaelson, Pocatello, senior

Trip Beckstead, Preston, senior

Zennedine Griggs, Pocatello, junior

Honorable Mention

Maddux Hagler, Pocatello, sophomore

Teague Wheatley, Century, sophomore

Branson Smith, Preston, senior

Jack Enslinger, Pocatello, senior

McKoy Keller, Preston, senior

Daeton Poulson, Century, senior