Documents reveal Kyle Whittingham intended to stay at Utah before Michigan move - East Idaho News

SALT LAKE CITY (KSL.com) — Former Utah football coach Kyle Whittingham intended to return as the program’s head coach before announcing a decision to step down, according to documents obtained by KSL.

At the conclusion of the 2025 season, Whittingham had a decision to make on his future — a potential option to retire or continue through the last two years of his contract — by Dec. 5, according to an amended contract he signed on Dec. 8, 2024.

As the date approached, in which Whittingham was mandated to inform the university in writing of his decision, Whittingham’s agent informed a member of the athletics department on Dec. 2 that “Coach Whittingham does not intend to retire at the conclusion of the 2025 football season.”

A day later, his agent sent another email with outlined updated salary considerations, including a jump to $9 million and $9.6 million in salary for his last two seasons, respectively, under contract, with a $20 million request for NIL and a $2 million increase for the assistant coach pool.

In response on Dec. 6, a proposed amendment from the university to Whittingham’s agent included a one-year deal that would end after Utah’s final game of the 2026 season, with a salary that amounted to $8 million.

As part of that proposed deal, then-head coach in-waiting Morgan Scalley would have “full and final oversight in decision-making for the areas of football recruiting/player personnel staffing and the general manager position” starting on Feb. 1, 2026.

Scalley would also have “complete decision-making authority over all football recruiting, roster management, and staffing matters that impact the program beyond the 2026 football season” effective at the time of the signing of the contract.

Outside of that, Whittingham could accept the already establishing retirement position spelled out in his already amended contract that would provide a $3.45 million salary over two years.

The two sides, however, weren’t able to come to an agreement, and instead created a fourth amendment to Whittingham’s contract that was signed on Dec. 12 — the same day Whittingham announced he was stepping down — that served as a “transition bonus” as the university shifted to Scalley as its next head coach.

As part of that transition, Whittingham agreed to “work with the university and its athletics department to facilitate a smooth and successful transition of the football program to the incoming head coach of the football program and his coaching staff.”

It also included a stipulation that Whittingham agrees that “he will not seek or accept an employment position (whether paid or unpaid) with any other college or university in the state of Utah prior to Jan. 9, 2028.”

The amendment spelled out that the university would owe Whittingham $13.5 million in a transition bonus that would be paid out in three installments over the next three years, with the first of $8 million being paid out on Jan. 23, 2026.

The university paid out that first installment on Jan. 8, with athletic director Mark Harlan accompanying the payment with a letter to Whittingham that said in part that “the university was disappointed by your actions last month” to accept the Michigan head coaching position before fulfilling the agreement of the amendment to coach through the Las Vegas Bowl.

“The university felt that your involvement with recruiting our football coaches and staff to Michigan was contrary to the terms of your employment agreement which requires you to assist with a smooth and successful transition of the football program to the new head coach and his coaching staff,” Harlan wrote. “Your position was that this provision only prohibited non-disparagement.

“We have determined that a fight over this issue would not be in the long-term interests of the university and its football program or your legacy as our long-time football coach. We have decided to look to the future and we hope and expect that you will do the same. Future payments of the transition bonus will be paid pursuant to the ongoing terms of the fourth amendment. We wish you well.”

As part of Whittingham’s move to Michigan, several coaches — including offensive coordinator Jason Beck, offensive line coach Jim Harding, tight end coach Freddie Whittingham, wide receivers coach Micah Simon and defensive ends coach Lewis Powell — and players followed him to Ann Arbor.

Whittingham said on Dec. 12 in a public statement that “the time is right to step down” as head coach.

“It’s been an honor and a privilege to lead the program for the past 21 years and I’m very grateful for the relationships forged with all the players and assistant coaches that have worked so hard and proudly worn the drum and feather during our time here,” Whittingham said in a statement.

“The opportunity to guide so many talented young men as they pursued their goals — both on and off the field, has truly been a blessing. Thank you to the university, the Salt Lake community, all of Ute Nation and most of all my wife and family for your unwavering support that has helped make Utah football what it is today.”

Whittingham’s agent, Bruce Tollner, said in a statement that the long-time former Utah coach “made clear his hope and desire to remain as the head football coach at the University of Utah under the current contract,” but the university “chose to move in a different direction” and he negotiated “a separation agreement in good faith and fully complied with every term.”

“At all times, coach Whittingham acted professionally and in a manner consistent with both the terms and the spirit of the agreement,” he said. “That agreement did not prohibit coach Whittingham from pursuing future coaching opportunities or engaging with coaches and staff, beyond the specific and limited restrictions that were expressly included.

“The Whittingham family cherishes his 32 consecutive seasons leading the University of Utah and will forever have a deep appreciation for the student-athletes and the Utah community. They are grateful for the loyalty and passion of the fans, which have been a constant throughout their time. The relationships they built and the experiences they shared will always be meaningful to them.”